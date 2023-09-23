Trayce Thompson's RBI double
Trayce Thompson hits an RBI double to left field, giving the White Sox the lead with a score of 2-1 in the top of the 6th inning
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
With six of their final nine games against the Rays, the Blue Jays will need to fare well against their AL East rival to make the postseason.
The Lightning and Steven Stamkos may belong together, but it won't be easy to get an extension done with so many factors at play.
After falling just short of a Ryder Cup slot, Keegan Bradley talks about the heartbreak and the what-ifs.
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way."
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
Cris Cyborg's long-standing beef with UFC CEO Dana White is water under the bridge.
Beijing denies claims three Indian fighters are unable to enter China for the Asian Games.
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
Unless you're a dedicated fan of one of these clubs, it's best to avoid watching them play hockey at all this season.
Canada's Charles Jourdain thinks his country comparing him to Georges St-Pierre is unfair.
NFL Week 3 picks: Our previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos, Game of the Week, big upset and all of the rest
The Pacers could be seeking an impact player or premium draft pick for Buddy Hield. Here are six teams that could potentially trade for him.
NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight day on Thursday as he rests a sore knee. Spencer Horwitz was given the start at first base for the finale of the three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Guerrero experienced some right knee discomfort in Toronto's 7-1 win over New York on Tuesday night. He was replaced by a pinch-runner after reaching base in the ninth inning. Guerrero was slated to serve as designated hitter on Wedn
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen were an estimated eight over par for the front nine.