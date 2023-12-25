Trayce Jackson-Davis throws down the alley-oop!
Frustrations boiled over late in the first half when Travis Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline and coach Andy Reid was not happy.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite — at least from the outside. And it suits the group just fine. "We're not really focusing on that," said Celebrini, a 17-year-old centre from Vancouver expected to go No. 1 at June's NHL draft. "That's ju
Sean Kuraly left the Columbus Blue Jackets’ game Saturday night with an abdominal injury that caused him to collapse behind the team's bench.
Micah Parsons has frequently aired out his issues with NFL officiating, and the Cowboys star didn't hold back after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
Conor McGregor is not happy with his inactivity in the UFC.
For players eligible for the Masters, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
The Cowboys (10-5) have now lost back-to-back games for first time since 2021, and they lost for the fifth time on the road this season.
Joseph Parker stunned Deontay Wilder and the boxing world by winning a one-sided decision Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
Cameras caught Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes screaming at the offensive linemen on the sideline.
The much anticipated and long awaited sale of 25% of the storied Manchester United football club has been confirmed in a $1.6 billion deal, the team announced Christmas Eve.
Hill caught nine passes for 99 yards in the Dolphins’ 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys to help Miami clinch a playoff spot.
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Dallas lost 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers players voiced their disagreement with two plays that in large part decided a close contest against the Green Bay Packers.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills escaped with a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night to improve their playoff chances. Allen ran for two TDs and threw for one, becoming the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons with 40 combined touchdowns. Bass' go-ahead kick capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive that included Allen's 15-yard completion t
More than half of the NFL playoff picture is still to be determined, with seeding remaining wide open. But things are starting to come into focus.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — FIFA warned Brazil on Sunday it could suspend its national teams and clubs from international competitions if an intervention by its soccer body leads to the election of a new president in January. FIFA said in a letter to a Brazilian soccer executive that the country's soccer body CBF could face suspension if it does not heed its call to wait and instead holds a swift election to replace Ednaldo Rodrigues as president regardless. The document was obtained by The Associated
Taylor Swift brought her parents along to Kansas City on Christmas Day to watch Travis Kelce play
KUNGSBACKA, Sweden — Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson scored the overtime winner as the United States defeated Canada 6-5 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Saturday. Hutson skated up the ice during the 3-on-3 extra period and lost the puck to Canada forward Owen Beck before stealing it right back and scoring to ice the game at 3:21. Ryan Leonard scored twice, while Quinn Finley, Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore also scored for the United States. Hutson had an assist to go with
Shohei Ohtani surprised Dodger pitcher Joe Kelly's wife with a new Porsche for her cheeky video campaign to bring Ohtani to the team.