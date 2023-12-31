Trayce Jackson-Davis slams home the alley-oop
Top Plays from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers,12/30/2023
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday night. Malkin scored his 14th of the season on the power play. It was his third goal in two games. Malkin also set up Drew O’Connor’s fourth of the year. Jeff Carter scored his fourth goal for Pittsburgh in the third period, and Sidney Crosby’s 20th of the season was an empty-netter. Tristan Jarry made 25 stops. Crosby is one point from tying Joe Thornton for 12th pla
Russell Wilson said the Denver Broncos warned him he would be benched for the rest of the year if he didn't adjust his contract.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s team pummeled a Florida State team a shell of its former self due to bowl attrition. "They need to fix this," he said.
HoopsHype put together some of the best, funniest reactions on NBA Twitter for RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby trade between the Raptors and Knicks.
Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York.
McGregor hinted last week that he is no closer to a UFC comeback after a two-and-a-half-year absence
One of the best point guards in Heat history, Goran Dragic, has reportedly decided to retire after 15 NBA seasons.
Miami’s Orange Bowl game has been around 90 years. Saturday night’s 63-3 Georgia victory against Florida State was the most embarrassingly lopsided result ever. College football is to blame.
College players are paid now, which should mean they’re playing when there is a game. Welcome to adulthood.
Though Russell Wilson is contracted to play for the Denver Broncos for five more seasons, the team is starting Jarrett Stidham for its final two games
At the time, "Rampage" Jackson and Michael Bisping "were like brothers," which made the brutal knockout at UFC 100 devastating to watch.
As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.
The Jets as a postseason threat? The Chargers pushing for the AFC West crown? After revisiting our NFL preseason predictions, we have some regrets.
The Lions secured their first NFC North title last week, while the Cowboys are in need of some home cooking after another road loss this season.
I was pummeled by fans calling me a stupid moron, a feckless moron and other forms of morons that cannot be shared verbatim in a family newspaper.