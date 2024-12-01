Trayce Jackson-Davis sends the shot away

Kansas City keeps finding weird ways to win this season. Friday was the weirdest of all.
It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Bears need to reevaluate everything after another bad season.
Not since Nick Saban's first season has an Alabama team not won at least 10 games.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
Here's a look at the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
If you want tiebreaker chaos, the Big 12 is the conference for you on the final week of the regular season.
The Patriots didn't buy into late-stage draft nitpicking last spring. There's a tone change inside the Browns organization regarding their starting QB situation. And Broncos coach Sean Payton knew exactly what he was doing.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald recap their favorite moments from Week 12 in the NFL, break down the Harbowl III showdown, debate Saquon Barkley's MVP case, and make their Week 13 predictions, including the highly anticipated Eagles vs. Ravens matchup.
Jae Crowder spent the past two seasons in Milwaukee, but he's been a free agent after failing to find a new deal this past summer.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 13 defense rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 13 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Cushing had been with the organization since 2020 before becoming head coach midway through the 2022 season.