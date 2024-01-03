Trayce Jackson-Davis rises to block the shot
Trayce Jackson-Davis rises to block the shot, 01/02/2024
Trayce Jackson-Davis rises to block the shot, 01/02/2024
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
The future of Texas QB Quinn Ewers is in question following its semifinal loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. | Opinion
The referees everyone hated in Week 17 are back on national TV for Week 18.
Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
Three Michigan players said they knew what play Alabama would run with the Rose Bowl on the line. The Wolverines were ready to stuff Jalen Milroe.
The University of Michigan alumnus shared his excitement about his former team's win on Instagram
World No 1 Novak Djokovic has stunned a Chinese reporter by responding to her in her own language.
The Bears could land an even bigger haul for the No. 1 pick this year, according to ESPN.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Fraser Minten was heartbroken. Owen Beck's head was still spinning. Oliver Bonk had to be consoled. Canada fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie its quarterfinal with Czechia at the world junior hockey championship Tuesday. With thousands of red-clad fans — some dressed in costumes, others sporting inflatable suits — urging them on inside Scandinavium arena, the Canadians seemed destined to push through. It was only a matter of time. Overtime loomed. One stunning mome
Jerod Mayo, who could be selected as Bill Belichick's successor as Patriots head coach, said the timing of the report was "a little bit weird."
Michigan safety Jesse Madden reminisces about what it's been like to play football while being related to coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden.
While the decision to return the ball from the end zone was questionable, it didn’t end up costing the Chiefs.
Christian McCaffery, the San Francisco 49ers’ star running back, won’t play in the team’s season finale next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
When Hypegolf spoke with Erica Malbon from Malbon Golf in September, the co-founder suggested that...
Neither the NFL nor the Jaguars had any comment Monday on Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper throwing the contents of a drink into a crowd near the end of his team’s 26-0 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday. The league said it’s aware of the video showing Tepper’s reaction after rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception with less than 3 minutes to play. It wasn’t clear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or another loss for the NFL’s worst team. The Panthers are 2-14 and
Running back Dalvin Cook will be released from the Jets after being used sparingly behind Breece Hall in 2023.
The Chiefs are locked into their lowest seed of the Patrick Mahomes era. But it presents one distinct advantage — if they use it.
Kicking off the NFL's final regular-season weekend, officiating crew at center of last week's controversy will work Saturday afternoon clash on ESPN.
The Conners will be without a familiar face in Season 6. Jayden Rey, who has played DJ’s daughter Mary since the launch of the Roseanne revival, will not be returning as a series regular in the upcoming season, sources confirm to Deadline. Her departure follows the exit last season of her TV dad, played by …
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was on the edge of his seat as an assistant coach in the press box. The final of last year's world junior hockey championship saw Canada lead underdog Czechia 2-0 midway through the third period in Halifax before a pair of goals stunned the hosts. The Canadians reset, kept their nerve and scored in overtime to secure a second straight gold medal. Now in the top job, Letang knows just how close that team came to settling for silver. "We remember the good side," Ca