Trayce Jackson-Davis goes up to get it and finishes the oop
The Lakers have lost seven of their past nine games, dropping them to 10th in the Western Conference standings.
The Ducks are the only undefeated team in the nation at 12-0.
The longtime Cowboys coach is one of the 20 highest-paid coaches in college football.
As the hot stove heats up and the winter meetings begin, here are 5 deals that make sense for both sides.
The Jets had injury news on a trio of stars.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 14!
Messi recorded 36 goal contributions in only 19 games for Inter Miami during the 2024 MLS season.
Detroit maintains the inside track for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
With another byepocalypse on tap in Week 14, these players are the epitome of Make or Break. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks their cases down.
The bowl said that it'll choose from Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State.
The former Chiefs offensive coordinator joined UCLA's staff after the school hired Deshaun Foster.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
The 2025 Club World Cup draw took place Thursday in Miami.
OSU's 3-9 record was the school's worst since 2000 and snapped an 18-year bowl streak.
The committee has been consistent in recent years not re-ordering teams sitting out on conference championship weekend.
Could Jeanty break the single-season rushing record?
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon read the obituaries for the most disappointing NFL teams of the 2024 season, declaring each team's hopes and dreams for the 2024 season, where they fell short and what to do about it this offseason.
Weigman was the team's Week 1 starter but was benched in the Aggies' comeback win vs. LSU.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 defense rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 kicker rankings.