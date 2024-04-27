Travis Clayton wakes up with 'GMFB' ahead of Day 3 of '24 draft
NFL International Player Pathway offensive lineman Travis Clayton wakes up with "GMFB" ahead of Day 3 of '24 draft.
NFL International Player Pathway offensive lineman Travis Clayton wakes up with "GMFB" ahead of Day 3 of '24 draft.
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
The 24-year-old London, Ont. natives connected through social media in 2016.
Model Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, tells a police officer she is being stalked by paparazzi during a traffic stop in Surfside, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Rahm keeps wandering off the script, especially in the last month.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane passed up on filling a need at receiver in the NFL draft on Thursday by making two trades to move out of the first round entirely. The Bills are now on the clock in holding the first pick — 33rd overall — of the second round that opens on Friday night. Buffalo was initially scheduled to open the draft with the 28th selection before moving back four spots in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. When it came time for the Bills t
Feedback from Nick Saban, others on new Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, marked the first day of the NFL Draft by posting photos of herself in team colors.
DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade. “He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Asked if there was a lot
Bleacher Report is holding a live stream called Gridiron Draft Night which features Micah Parsons. What did the Dallas Cowboys defender say about the team’s first-round draft pick?
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs radio announcer Joe Bowen wasn't shy about his frustration with a listless crowd at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night, as the team dropped game three of its first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins. Bereft of many opportunities for his signature "Holy Mackinaw" goal call as the Leafs skaters were held to just two goals — continuing a recent trend over the last several playoff games where the team can't seem to score — Bowen teed off on the crowd for being qui
Remember that day when everyone thought Ohtani was on a jet from Anaheim to Toronto? Blue Jays fans certainly do.
Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey doesn't have fond feelings toward commentator Joe Rogan or the sport's reporters.
Caleb Williams’ girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, joined him at the NFL draft in April 2024
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry held onto a share of the lead Friday in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the Irish duo shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate play in the PGA Tour’s only team event. The teams of Davis Thompson-Andrew Novak, Ryan Brehm-Mark Hubbard and Aaron Rai-David Lipsky matched McIlroy and Lowry at 13-under 131 at TPC Louisiana. They will play best ball Saturday and close with alternate shot Sunday. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the 2022 winners,
The Denver Nuggets have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 112-105 victory. Aaron Gordon led Denver with 29 points and 15 rebounds, Nikola Jokic almost recorded another triple-double with 24 ...
Members of the NHL community and beyond paid tribute Bob Cole on Thursday after the legendary broadcaster died at age 90. He died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC. Cole, an influential voice in broadcasting for more than half a century, brought life to some of hockey's biggest games. TNT hockey broadcaster Ed Olczyk, a former Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs forward, reminisced about admiring Bob Cole's big-game presence d
The Israeli military has amassed dozens of tanks and armored vehicles along its border with the southern Gaza Strip, in what appears to be preparations for an invasion of the border city of Rafah. (AP video by Shlomo Mor)