Travellers Stranded at Paphos Airport as Ground Crew Stage Last-Minute Strike

Travellers were left stranded at Paphos Airport, Cyprus, on Wednesday, November 2, after ground crew staged an industrial action, local media reported.

At least 20 flights were affected with both EasyJet and Jet2 acknowledging their flights were among those cancelled.

The chaos came after a meeting between transport ministry representatives and various trade unions was unable to resolve a dispute over redundancies and salary reductions, according to local media reports.

The strike was announced at 7pm local time, following a two hour period of staff downing tools while negotiations took place.

Footage shared on social media by Jeff Hughes shows a large crowd of people gathered at the Jet2 desk inside Pathos Airport while a man speaks about having received little information about what was going on. Credit: Jeff Hughes via Storyful