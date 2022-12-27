Travellers Left Stranded at Newark Airport as Winter Weather Causes Flight Delays

Travellers were left stranded at Newark Liberty Airport, after flights were delayed or canceled on December 26 due to adverse weather conditions.

This footage, filmed by Avery Carmichael, shows crowds of people crowded around baggage claim at Newark Airport in New Jersey.

In a tweet, Carmichael said, “This is the line ⁦to get bags for a plane we never boarded because UA (United Airlines) determined cancelling a flight the day after Christmas was better than delaying it due to mechanical issues. 8-12 hours to submit claim. It’s obscene.”

In a statement issued to Storyful, a spokesperson for United Airlines said, "Our teams are continuing to work to get every United customer to their destination as we deal with challenges related to the winter weather… We continue to have waivers in place for customers traveling to, from or through impacted cities. "

The airport said in a tweet that a winter storm continued to disrupt air travel around the country, causing some flight delays or cancellations. Credit: Avery Carmichael via Storyful

Video Transcript

[CHATTER]