Traveling during Labor Day

It didn't have the same drama and flair as the recent men's Olympic 200-metre final in Tokyo but champion Andre De Grasse was every bit as strong. Facing a less imposing field Sunday in Poland, De Grasse held his form in the final metres after overtaking Jerome Blake at the top of the straightaway and crossed the finish line first in 20.21 seconds to edge his Canadian teammate. Blake stopped the clock in 20.32 and Filippo Tortu of Italy rounded out the podium in 20.40 at the Kamila Skolimowsa Me