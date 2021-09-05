Traveling during Labor Day

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
All the dramatic touches to the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet can be chalked up to marketing, according to Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell.
The cauldron was extinguished Sunday in Tokyo to end the most unique Paralympic Games in history.
“I actually think [COVID-19 is] going to play more of a factor this year than last year."
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is officially a member of the Carolina Hurricanes and is excited about the opportunity in front of him.
Oracle Park concessions workers could go on strike at any time.
The final fantasy football draft weekend ahead of the NFL season is here. Scott Pianowski gets you ready with his last-minute player notes and strategy tips.
Longtime Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley is leaving for Presbyterian College. Presbyterian competes at the FCS level.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Hurricanes as the Canadiens decided not to match their offer sheet.
The curtain fell on a uniquely memorable Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday following closing ceremonies.
It took just minutes for the Montreal Canadiens to find their replacement for Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
Max Verstappen has reclaimed the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.
Brooks Koepka was 3-over when he withdrew on Saturday after he hurt his wrist hitting a tree root.
Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.
LAS VEGAS — Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault continued his winning ways in the UFC on Saturday, earning a unanimous decision over Dalcha Lungiambula on the undercard of a UFC Fight Night card. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 for the 31-year-old from Gatineau, Que. But Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain was choked out in the third round by Julian (Juicy J) Erosa. In the main event at the UFC's Apex production facility, American Derek Brunson submitted Eng
It didn't have the same drama and flair as the recent men's Olympic 200-metre final in Tokyo but champion Andre De Grasse was every bit as strong. Facing a less imposing field Sunday in Poland, De Grasse held his form in the final metres after overtaking Jerome Blake at the top of the straightaway and crossed the finish line first in 20.21 seconds to edge his Canadian teammate. Blake stopped the clock in 20.32 and Filippo Tortu of Italy rounded out the podium in 20.40 at the Kamila Skolimowsa Me
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees placed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a strained right rotator cuff. Manager Aaron Boone said Loaisiga experienced some pain Saturday morning after he surrendered a game-tying homer to Jorge Mateo in the seventh inning of Friday night's 4-3 victory over Baltimore. An MRI showed the strain and Loaisiga was given a cortisone injection. Boone said Loaisiga will not throw for 10 days, and he is hoping the hard-throwing rig
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox scratched Nick Pivetta on Sunday and placed the right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list. Pivetta was slated to start against Cleveland at Fenway Park. Instead, he becomes the 10th Boston player — five position players and five pitchers — to go on the COVID-19-related injury list in the past 10 days. “You have to be patient,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of the situation, explaining how the Yankees and his close friend, manager Aaron Boone, handled it earlier
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS Rookie Frank Schwindel is hitting .356 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs in 31 games since the Cubs claimed him off waivers from Oakland in mid-July. The 29-year-old homered into Wrigley Field’s video board, then hustled for a game-ending RBI single Saturday in a 7-6 win over Pittsburgh. Chicago has won five in a row and the Pirates have lost five straight. Schwindel is with his third team in the majors. He got a brief look
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night. A day after his throwing error from second allowed the winning run to score in Friday’s 3-2, 11-inning loss to San Francisco, Turner homered leading off the game to set the tone for the Dodgers’ fourth win in five contests. Buster Pos