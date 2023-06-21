Traveling circus Hermanos Caballero visits Sacramento

A traveling, family-run circus that started in Guadalajara, Mexico, has come to town in Sacramento. Circo Hermanos Caballero set up its tents next to Rock & Brews near Cal Expo. The circus is celebrating 20 years of shows in the United States with three generations of family members participating. The show features acrobats, dancers, contortionists and an act called the Globe of Death which involves motorcycles in a cage. The circus started on June 16 and runs through June 26. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. with the last show of the night starting at 9:30 p.m.