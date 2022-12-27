Travelers Wait in Long Lines at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Travelers reported waiting in long lines at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday, December 26, as flights were cancelled nationwide.

Local media reported that as of early Tuesday morning, 91 flights had been canceled at Fort Lauderdale and 37 were delayed.

This video was filmed by Twitter user @Love_Jacquette, who indicated her Southwest Airlines flight has been cancelled.

The US Department of Transportation said on Monday that it was concerned about Southwest Airlines’s “unacceptable” rate of cancellations over the holiday weekend, and that it would examine whether the cancellations had been controllable.

Southwest Airlines said on Monday that consecutive days of extreme winter weather had forced it to fly around one third of the airline’s usual schedule for several days. The airline said its “heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning”. Credit: @Love_Jacquette via Storyful