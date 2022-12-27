Travelers at Orlando Airport Face Baggage Pile Up and Long Lines

Luggage piled up at Orlando International Airport in Florida on Monday, December 26, as widespread flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines left travelers stuck.

Video filmed by Ignacio Bilbao shows luggage piled up at baggage claim at the airport.

The US Department of Transportation said on Monday that it was concerned about the “unacceptable” rate of cancellations at Southwest Airlines over the holiday weekend, and that it would examine whether the cancellations had been controllable.

Southwest Airlines said on Monday that consecutive days of extreme winter weather had forced it to fly around one third of the airline’s usual schedule for several days. Credit: Ignacio Bilbao via Storyful