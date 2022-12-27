Travelers Express Frustration Amid Flight Cancelations at Baltimore Airport

Approximately half the flights departing or arriving at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport were canceled on Monday, December 26, local media reported.

Local news reported that Southwest Airlines canceled about two-thirds of its flights at the airport on December 26.

Footage shared on Twitter by user @Rebekah023 shows several bags lined up against a wall at the airport.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement saying it was working to address “the wide-scale disruption.” The airline said severe weather forced daily changes to their flight schedule. Credit: @Rebekah023 via Storyful