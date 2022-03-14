Traveler Brings Bevy of Contraptions to Try to Sleep Through Long Flight

An intrepid traveler was unafraid to use a variety of eye-catching contraptions to help her relax on a 10-plus-hour flight to Hawaii, recently shared video shows.

Wendy Gordy was traveling from San Antonio to Maui on March 7 when she attached foot slings to the tray table of the seat in front of her.

Gordy can be seen resting her bare feet in the slings before she inflates and relaxes in a foldaway headrest.

Gordy posted the video to TikTok and said: “Come prepared when you travel on long flights. Makes a difference.” Credit: Wendy Gordy via Storyful