Passengers flying from Vancouver to New Delhi have been stuck at the Vancouver airport for more than 24 hours with nowhere for many to go after their flight was delayed Monday morning, then cancelled. Those who were close enough simply went home. Dozens of others weren't so lucky. James Campbell travelled to Vancouver from Victoria and has been at the airport since Monday waiting for his flight. He says the flight was initially scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on March 13. It was cancelled and rebooked