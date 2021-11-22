When will travel return to pre-pandemic levels at Sacramento International Airport?

Plenty of people are already traveling this weekend for Thanksgiving, and the Sacramento International Airport, or SMF, is forecasting that its passenger numbers could get back to pre-pandemic levels a little sooner than expected. Given the way the numbers have been trending throughout the year, the airport expects traffic levels to be back to normal by the end of next year. Last month marked the second time this year that more than a million passengers came through SMF. The first time was in July, which has been the busiest travel month at SMF in 2021 so far.