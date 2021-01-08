This travel influencer goes viral after changing her hair on 6-hour flight
The NHL said Friday that six Dallas Stars players and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in a development that will push back the opener for the defending Western Conference champions by nearly a week.
The team announced that he “suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home.”
New Jersey Devils goaltender Corey Crawford has taken an indefinite leave of absence due to undisclosed personal reasons.
"If there's basketball karma, we'll get the Sonics."
Aaron Rodgers was the AP's All-Pro quarterback, and it wasn't close.
There will be no shortage of intrigue when NFL playoff action kicks off on Saturday.
The comments by Canadian IOC member Richard Pound came as Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures.
It's the first offer of its kind and will be for "underrepresented or minority" students.
On the latest episode of Raptors Over Everything, William Lou is joined by Brad Vermunt of Too Much Hoops to break down a few key players.
The new-look Buffalo Bills are looking to win their first playoff game in over two decades, but the Indianapolis Colts are a tough out for anyone.
Shaq keeps coming for Rudy Gobert.
Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. He managed the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1976 to 1996 leading them to two World Series titles.
NEW YORK — The New York Jets became the latest NFL team to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh for a head coaching vacancy.Saleh is one of the most popular candidates among the six teams looking for a new coach. In addition to his interview with New York on Friday, Saleh has also spoken to Detroit and Atlanta.The 41-year-old 49ers assistant is the third known candidate to have a remote meeting with the Jets. They interviewed Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday and former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday. New York has requested several more interviews in what is expected to be a lengthy and comprehensive process.The Jets fired Adam Gase last Sunday after he went 9-23 in two years, including 2-14 this season.Saleh has been the 49ers' defensive co-ordinator under Kyle Shanahan since 2017, overseeing San Francisco's defence that ranked No. 2 overall on the way to the Super Bowl last season. The 49ers were fifth this season despite season-ending injuries to pass rushers Nick Bosa — the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year — and Dee Ford, as well as defensive linemen Solomon Thomas and Ezekiel Ansah.Saleh began his coaching career in 2002 as a defensive assistant at Michigan State for two seasons, followed by stints at Central Michigan and Georgia. He joined the Houston Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern under Dom Capers and worked three seasons as a defensive quality control coach under Gary Kubiak before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2009.Saleh joined Pete Carroll's staff in Seattle as a defensive quality control coach in 2011 before being hired by Gus Bradley in 2014 as Jacksonville's linebackers coach.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
Tommy Lasorda died at 93 on Thursday night, but remains a vivid character deeply enmeshed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The NHL's one-time-only, all-Canadian division cleared its final hurdle Friday. Developments south of the border related to COVID-19, however, were far less encouraging. Manitoba announced it will allow the Winnipeg Jets to play home games during the pandemic, joining Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia in giving the league's plan to resume action north of the border this season the thumbs up. Friday's move came after the province made a minor modification to current public health orders, allowing professional hockey to go ahead in the Manitoba capital. That approval came the same day the Dallas Stars closed their facility after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The NHL said the Stars won't open their season until Jan. 19, at earliest. The Columbus Blue Jackets, meanwhile, said Friday a number of players didn't practise "out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL COVID-19 protocols." Due to border restrictions related to non-essential travel and the current 14-day quarantine, Canada's seven franchises will only play against each other in the newly-minted North Division this season, which begins Wednesday, instead of crossing into the U.S. The same goes for the first two rounds of the playoffs. There will be no fans present for games in Canadian NHL arenas, at least to start the schedule, while players and team staff have to adhere to a number of protocols when on the road — which include being restricted to the hotel and rink. "The protocols here are very good," Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen said Friday. "Of course we're happy to do what we like to do. And I feel grateful for that." Players are being tested daily for the novel coronavirus during training camp. That will continue for at least the first four weeks of the regular season, but there is still increased risk when compared to the tightly-controlled bubbles the NHL employed to resume the 2019-20 campaign in Toronto and Edmonton this summer. Leafs forward Joe Thornton said the team he was playing for in Switzerland in the fall suspended operations a few times because of the virus, but he's happy his 23rd NHL season — and first for a Canadian club — is a go. "It's exciting," said the 41-year-old. "We didn't know if we were going to play and finally we're here, we're less than a week away. "It's been a long off-season for everybody involved — fans and players, coaches, and right down the line. So we're all excited to get this thing going again." Ontario sport minister Lisa MacLeod announced Thursday the Leafs and Ottawa Senators can host games in 2021, posting on Twitter: "This approval was granted after close scrutiny of the rigorous health and safety protocols that will be adopted to keep players, staff and our communities safe from the spread of COVID-19." The other three provinces had previously given consent, although Quebec Premier Francois Legault had to reiterate earlier this week the Canadiens would be permitted to play in Montreal despite his government instituting a curfew from Saturday through Feb. 8 in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19. "The people from the Canadiens have had long discussions with public health," Legault said Wednesday. "I think Quebecers want ... to see hockey games. "It's done completely safely, and they have the means to pay for that safety." And while NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Dec. 24 the league believed it had an agreement in place to hold games in Canada, none of the five provinces in question — which each had to sign off — provided formal confirmation until Dec. 31. Alberta released a statement to The Canadian Press on New Year's Eve saying it had greenlighted games for the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers six days earlier, while Manitoba and B.C. both indicated their jurisdictions were still holding discussions. B.C. eventually gave its blessing Sunday, Quebec followed suit Monday and Ontario did the same Thursday before Manitoba rounded things out Friday. The federal government previously gave the start of training camps the go-ahead and also the waived its 14-day quarantine rule under "national interest grounds" in favour of a modified plan for players and team staff returning to the country. The Leafs and Canadiens open the shortened 56-game season Wednesday at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena before the Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place later that evening. The Jets begin their schedule by welcoming the Flames the following night at Bell MTS Place, while Ottawa gets started Jan. 15 at Canadian Tire Centre against Toronto. -With files from Gemma Karstens Smith. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
The Tim Hortons Brier will be held at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alta., in 2022. Curling Canada made the announcement Friday during a video conference call. Lethbridge hosted the world men's championship in 2019 and the world women's championship in 2012. The Alberta city also hosted the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in 1987 and 2007. The 93rd edition of the Canadian men’s curling championship will be played March 4-13, 2022. Thunder Bay, Ont., was previously announced as the host city for the 2022 Scotties. The Fort Williams Gardens was originally scheduled to host the women's playdowns this season but plans were changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Scotties instead will be the first of six competitions held in a bubble setup at Calgary's Markin MacPhail Centre starting next month. The 2021 Brier, originally set for Kelowna, B.C., was moved to the same hub venue on the grounds of Canada Olympic Park. Kelowna agreed to host a future Curling Canada championship event instead. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021. The Canadian Press
A bar transformed into a makeshift changing room.One tiny stand with fewer than 400 seats.And just a brick wall separating the gardens of overlooking houses from the dugouts on the narrow touchline.The home of Marine’s team of part-timers in the eighth division of English football will be a world away from the luxuries Tottenham's millionaire players and manager Jose Mourinho are used to when they show up on Merseyside on Sunday for an FA Cup match.“When I saw the draw come out,” Marine defender Josh Solomon-Davies says, “I did scream to myself.”The northwest coastal town of Crosby will provide very humble surroundings for the biggest mismatch in the history of the FA Cup. With 161 spots separating Tottenham from Marine in the English football pyramid, never before has the gulf been so great between teams paired in the 150 years of world football’s oldest cup competition.While Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League and in the Champions League places, Marine is sixth in the Northern Premier League Division One North West.“We are an eighth-tier team playing against World Cup winners (Hugo Lloris) and Golden Boot winners (Harry Kane),” Marine striker Niall Cummins says. “You don’t get that anywhere else.”While Tottenham’s players can earn hundreds of thousands of pounds (dollars) a week, there is a maximum weekly pay of 300 pounds (about $400) for Marine’s squad featuring semiprofessionals working by day in healthcare, garbage collection, car factories, and schools, like Cummins.“Every kid has given me some stick. ‘Are you going to do this to this player, are you going to score, whose shirt are you going to ask for?’” the secondary school teacher says. “Then you’re thinking if you do something bad then you are going to be a GIF by the end of the week.”The match will be broadcast live in Britain on the BBC’s main channel and in 40 territories worldwide. But with the latest pandemic lockdown preventing fans attending any sport in England, the Marine Travel Arena will be limited to only directors from both clubs and the media, alongside those playing, coaching and officiating.The closest any fan can get to watching the game in person are any living in a house overlooking the pitch. And coronavirus restrictions prevent them letting in anyone from outside the household bubble for a peek.“It’s three-sided, a very tight ground, houses on two sides, big stand behind one of the goals — it’s a proper non-league ground,” Marine manager Neil Young says. “Tottenham won’t be getting changed in the dressing room, they’ll be getting changed in the bar area.”While Premier League clubs enter only at this third-round stage, Marine began its cup run in the preliminary round in September and has already banked 120,541 pounds in prize money and broadcast fees. That is a significant windfall for a team that has funding for only 16 players, with another three going unpaid.The sale of virtual tickets for the match has raised more than 11,000 pounds for Marine. Dan Cairney has been to every game this season but will have to settle with joining the millions watching on television.“As long as (the score is) less than double figure we will probably be happy with that,” Cairney says while wandering outside the stadium this week.Due to a tightening of coronavirus restrictions halting its league, Marine has not played in two weeks. Solomon-Davies has spent the time preparing for potentially defending against Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale by watching clips on YouTube.With experience playing for Saint Lucia’s national team and Tranmere, the 21-year-old Solomon-Davies regards this game as more than a novelty moment. It could be the platform for a transfer up the league pyramid.“It’s a chance for me to see how I compare to those players and if I can compete with them,” he says. “It’ll be a good test. It’s a big chance for us to showcase our abilities.”Marine has been receiving assistance from more illustrious teams about 20 minutes away on Merseyside, with Everton and Liverpool allowing them to use their training grounds.Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champion and current leader managed by Jurgen Klopp, has even helped out with tactical preparation by sending recordings for match analysis.“We haven’t got the scouting networks or the software to go back and look at games,” manager Young says.Despite a congested fixture schedule and far more demanding opposition coming up, Tottenham will be showing Marine respect by fielding a strong side. Bale even requested to travel as he tries to regain match fitness after an injury halfway through his loan spell from Real Madrid.So Tottenham, which reached the League Cup final on Tuesday, hasn’t been talking up victory in the biggest match in Marine’s 126-year history.“To show respect to them is to play with a good team, with a team with responsibility, with a team with motivation and to beat them,” Mourinho says. “If we go there and we lose, of course it would be massive for them, but it would be because of a lack of respect from us to them.”While Marine's manager also works for a train company, Mourinho has been working around Europe and winning trophies with Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United, and Porto.“I clearly understand the dream,” Mourinho says. “Nobody puts a foot on the football pitch knowing or feeling that we are going to lose, so I believe that in this moment they feel like they are going to win and it’s up to us to bring them back to reality.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
TORONTO — While Dwayne De Rosario's playing days may be behind him, his brand continues to grow.On the heels of being named one of Major League Soccer's "25 Greatest," the 42-year-old De Rosario plans to release his autobiography "DeRo My Life" in May. The former Canadian international also has developed a limited-edition DeRo 14 headphone with Canada's Crystal Clear Audio, with part of the proceeds going to his DeRo Foundation.Started in 2012, his foundation is a labour of love. Among other things, it helps inner city kids with after-school programs.He also runs his own soccer school, the DeRo United Futbol Academy, which he hopes will unearth more young soccer talent, in a partnership with Toronto FC.De Rosario is no stranger to helping build the game in North America, although previously it was as a star player in MLS. The league had 12 teams when he debuted in 2001. There were 26 last season with Austin FC set to join the fold this year."Being a part of that growth and development and seeing how much this game is growing has just been a tremendous opportunity and one that I definitely value as a major part of my career," he said in an interview.De Rosario flew the Canadian flag proudly in MLS, making 343 appearances across 13 seasons with 104 goals and 77 assists.He won the MLS Cup four times — twice with the San Jose Earthquakes (2001, 2003) and twice with the Houston Dynamo (2006, 2007). He was named MLS Cup MVP in 2001 and 2007 and won the MLS MVP and Golden Boot in 2011 when he split playing time with Toronto, the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United.He was selected to the MLS Best XI six times (2005-07, 2009-11). He also won the Supporters' Shield and U.S. Open Cup. He helped Toronto win its first trophy, scoring three goals en route to the 2009 Canadian Championship in the first of two stints with his hometown club.De Rosario retired as Toronto's career leader in goals, assists, shots, shots on goal, game-winning goals and multi-goal games. He remains a club ambassador."It's a reward I'm very proud of," he said of his current role with TFC. "It helps me to continuously develop a sport I'm passionate about."As for his autobiography, De Rosario hopes his story will inspire other kids."Hopefully it can help motivate the future generations of Canadian to be like 'Hey you know what, if he can do it, I sure can do it as well.'"A father of four, De Rosario sees some emerging soccer talent in his own family.One son, 19-year-old Osaze, is a striker who has spent time with both the Toronto FC academy and the New York City FC system. Another, 16-year-old Adisa, is a goalkeeper in the TFC academy.He also has a 23-year-old daughter, Asha, and nine-year-old son, Tinashe.TFC fans may remember Tinashe, who at three years old arguably stole the show at his father's retirement news conference in May 2015 at BMO Field.The little boy with a mop of curls quickly started exploring the microphone and tape recorders in front of him, as well as checking his dad's ear for lint before eventually asking for a snack.De Rosario briefly returned to action in late 2018 with the indoor Mississauga MetroStars.De Rosario has also partnered with Skylar Thomas, a fellow native of Scarborough and a former TFC draft pick, on Kick Deck — a . card-based soccer training system created by Thomas. Each card has a drill, providing an interactive way for kids to learn and hone their skills — especially in a time when the pandemic has restricted training opportunities.As for Canada's soccer future, De Rosario sees bright things ahead with the likes of Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David leading the way."Exciting young talent with the world at their fingertips, with so much opportunity ahead of them," De Rosario said. "It's testament to how much this sports has grown and is continuously growing."He says he can't wait until 2026, when Canada is slated to co-host the World Cup along with the U.S. and Mexico. He believes it will further propel the game, just as U.S. hosting the 1994 World Cup set the stage for MLS."It's a great time," he said. "I'm happy to see what Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies are doing. And I'm happy to see what Atiba (Hutchinson) is continuously doing as a veteran."The 37-year-old Hutchinson is a Canadian soccer icon who plays alongside fellow Canadian Cyle Larin at Turkey's Besiktas."It's a proud time, as always it is, to be a Canadian soccer fan," said De Rosario. "And I'm rooting for them come the World Cup qualifiers (which start for Canada in March.)"\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on TwitterThis report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Let's see: Tom Brady and his six Super Bowl rings versus a 7-9 division winner. Need we say more?Well, yes.Washington's NFC East triumph is nothing to scoff at despite the losing record. A franchise in turmoil because of off-field issues that released the supposed building block at quarterback late in the season has been somewhat revitalized by the work of coach Ron Rivera. The defence is aggressive and anchored by rookie Chase Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 draft. The starting QB, Alex Smith, has been as inspirational as any NFL player, capping a comeback from a severe injury that almost cost him a leg.“You talk about a proven winner, he’s the epitome of that,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson says of Smith. “What he’s overcome in his career on and off the football field and what he’s come through and to see him out there playing now, I’ve been so happy for him.”It's downright uplifting.Still, it's pretty much a mismatch.Brady has shown yet again how overwhelmingly responsible he was for all those championships in New England. His Buccaneers had not sailed into the post-season since 2007. He has been in his usual January form for a month — rare form, indeed, for a 43-year-old quarterback.And there's more. Brady has more weapons in support on offence than since that same 2007 season with the Patriots. Tampa Bay's defence is solid enough and could give Smith more fits than Washington's impressive rush gives Brady.Tampa Bay, No. 8 in the AP Pro32's final season rankings, is an 8-point favourite over No. 16 Washington. And for those still involved in knockout pools, we'd advise taking the Bucs.BUCCANEERS 26, WASHINGTON 16No. 10 Indianapolis (plus 7) at No. 3 Buffalo, SaturdayThere are some who believe Buffalo is the best threat to top-seeded Kansas City in the AFC, which is stronger overall than the NFC. We're not quite sure of that, but if Josh Allen truly has matured into an MVP-level player, he'll do more than Philip Rivers will here in what might be the Colts QB's last game.COLTS, 30-20No. 11 Los Angeles Rams (plus 5) at No. 5 Seattle, SaturdayWhen teams play for a third time, there are not many secrets they can bring to the field. That means Seattle, with its resurgent defence, awakened running game and just enough Russell Wilson, should have enough for the Rams. LA has no clue how (or how long) QB Jared Goff can go, and the Rams won't win this game on the ground. It will need a huge game from its formidable defence.SEAHAWKS, 21-17No. 7 Baltimore (minus 3 1/2) at No. 9 Tennessee, SundayNow here are two teams capable of running over, through and around each other.Baltimore does so with its running backs, led by rookie J.K. Dobbins, and quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been sensational lately. But he's also bombed in both of his post-season starts, so he must display the kind of growth Buffalo's Allen has shown.Derrick Henry has been historically good, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and setting the tempo nearly every week. He could do it again.RAVENS, 30-27No. 14 Chicago (plus 9) at No. 4 New Orleans, SundayLike Rivers, this could be Drew Brees' final game of a superb career. Having Alvin Kamara back from the COVID-19 list would be the tonic he needs to keep playing this month.No, we don't expect Kamara to score six touchdowns on this defence. But we don't expect the Bears to move the ball much against the New Orleans D.BEST BET: SAINTS, 24-10No. 12 Cleveland (plus 5) at No. 6 PittsburghNBC and the NFL love the idea of having this bitter rivalry conclude wild-card weekend in prime time. The problem: Cleveland, in the post-season for the first time since 2002, still is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak and won't have coach Kevin Stefanski or standout guard Joel Bitonio.The Steelers pushed the Browns hard in the season finale despite sitting so many of their regulars. Yet, we can't erase Pittsburgh's December doldrums from our memory.We don't see either of these teams advancing beyond this round.STEELERS, 22-20___2020 RECORDLast Week: Straight up: 12-4. Against spread: 6-9Season: Straight up: 169-85-1. Against spread: 124-113-8Best Bet: Straight up: 12-5. Against spread: 8-9Upset Special: Straight up: 7-10. Against spread: 7-8-2___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press