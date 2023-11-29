Trapped worker in Indian tunnel recounts ordeal

STORY: One of the workers, Vishwajeet Kumar Verma, said they had faced difficulties concerning food and water initially, but those issues were eased after rescuers managed to insert a pipe through which they delivered supplies to the group of 41 workers.

The first worker to be evacuated was garlanded with marigold flowers and welcomed in traditional Indian style inside the tunnel by Uttarakhand state's chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Authorities have not said what caused the cave-in but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.