Trapped Fawn Rescued by Montana Firefighter

A fawn trapped in a window well was reunited with its mother after being rescued by a firefighter in Missoula, Montana, on June 8.

This footage, released by the local fire department, shows firefighter Blake Meyers releasing the animal from the enclosed space.

“Another wonderful animal rescue,” the department wrote on Facebook. The fawn was “successfully reunited with its mom shortly after” they said. Credit: City of Missoula Fire Department via Storyful