Transgender women killed
Police are investigating the case as a homicide after the woman was found shot and killed in an apartment building that was set on fire.
Police are investigating the case as a homicide after the woman was found shot and killed in an apartment building that was set on fire.
A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.
The 33-year-old was last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area.
After the foreperson of the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and a push to overturn the 2020 election spoke out in several headline-making interviews, the judge overseeing the case told ABC News on Monday that jurors "can talk about the final report." McBurney said in an interview that after the grand jury submitted its report in January, he held a "farewell session," at the request of the district attorney, in which he "reminded them of their oath, which is a statutory obligation that they not discuss with anyone outside their group their deliberations -- that's the one word that's in the oath." McBurney emphasized that "it's important for people to understand that witness testimony is not deliberations."
Mexico’s president shared what he said was a photo of a mythical woodland elf that he claimed provided evidence of the existence of mischievous Mayan spirits.
Law & CrimeAlex Murdaugh’s younger brother took the stand on Monday, tearfully describing how he cleaned the gruesome crime scene the morning after his sister-in-law and nephew were murdered in June 2021.“No mother, father, aunt, or uncle should ever have to see and do what I did that day,” John Marvin Murdaugh, the defense team’s final witness, told Colleton County jurors on Monday about his decision to clean his brother’s hunting estate. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my lif
She was found with a bag partially covering her head, Vermont police said.
“We shouldn’t lie,” the toddler said when other family members attempted to hide the whereabouts of the wanted woman.
The victim was taken to a hospital, officials say.
The ex-husband, former brother-in-law and former father-in-law of a Hong Kong model have appeared in court charged with her murder after her legs were found in a fridge. Alex Kwong, his sibling Anthony Kwong and their dad Kwong Kau are accused of murdering 28-year-old Abby Choi in a gruesome case which has gripped many people in the city. Kwong's mother Jenny Li faces one count of perverting the course of justice.
The disgraced Theranos founder became pregnant in the 10 months between her conviction and sentencing last year.
Turkey's Red Crescent has sparked fury by selling £2m-worth of tents intended for earthquake victims.
The missing head of a top international model was found in a soup pot, police said on Sunday, as they charged two former in-laws with her murder.
A mother and father who went missing with their newborn baby have been found and arrested, police say, although the baby is still missing. Sussex Police said that Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were spotted in Brighton by a member of the public just before 9.30pm on Monday. Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, were reported missing after their car broke down near junction four of the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday 5 January.
Police in Hong Kong filed murder charges against the former father-in-law and brother-in-law of a model and influencer whose body parts were found in a refrigerator and a skull believed to be hers in a pot at a rural house. Authorities also arrested Abby Choi's ex-husband on Saturday and charged him with murder on Sunday night, Superintendent Alan Chung said. Choi, 28, had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family, Chung said earlier, adding that “some people” were unhappy with how Choi handled her financial assets.
Inside a shrine overlooking snow-capped mountains, Hindu priests heaped spoonfuls of puffed rice and ghee into a crackling fire. For months, the roughly 20,000 residents in Joshimath, burrowed in the Himalayas and revered by Hindu and Sikh pilgrims, have watched the earth slowly swallow their community. The holy town was built on piles of debris left behind by years of landslides and earthquakes.
The child and the family friend were both taken to the hospital. An arrest has been made.
The four-day, multi-agency takedown included searches of 97 homes in Tulare County, where six people, including a baby, were gunned down last month.
A second person has been charged in what Peel police say was an "airline ticket scam" that took place across the Greater Toronto Area almost two years ago. Between June and December 2021, police say two people misrepresented themselves as working for travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom to gain access to a major European airline's secure online booking portal. "It is alleged that these two individuals fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected the p
A Romanian court on Monday upheld a third 30-day detention for the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, an official said. Tate lost his appeal against a judge’s Feb. 21 decision to extend his arrest a third time for 30 days, according to Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.2 million Twitter followers, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case.
Barrington Walters, Mandy Silowka and Kiara Lanee Malone tried to smuggle almost £2m worth of cannabis into the UK.