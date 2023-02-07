Transgender-Rights Demonstrators Gather Outside Oklahoma Legislature

Protesters challenging Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt’s proposed statewide ban on transition surgeries and hormone therapies for minors gathered at the state legislature building on Monday, February 6, reports said.

Video posted to Twitter by State Senator Carri Hicks shows demonstrators in Oklahoma City on Monday, the first day of Oklahoma’s legislative session. GOP lawmakers had “pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans,” Tulsa World reported.

Last year, Stitt signed bills to prevent transgender athletes from participating in female sports, and bills requiring students to use the bathroom that corresponds to the gender assigned to them at birth. Credit: Carri Hicks via Storyful