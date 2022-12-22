Transformer Explodes as Power Outages Affect Kansas City Area During Extreme Cold

More than 2,000 customers were affected by power outages as “strong winds, snow and ice accompanied extreme cold temperatures” in the Kansas City area, Evergy said.

Video posted by the Liberty, Missouri Police Department on Thursday shows sparks flying from a transformer, and nearby buildings being plunged into darkness.

Crews worked to restore power amid “extreme cold” and “blowing snow,” police said.

The National Weather Service reported wind chills as cold as -32 degrees Fahrenheit in the Kansas City area at noon on Thursday. Credit: Liberty, Missouri Police Department via Storyful