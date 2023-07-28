Transfer Window 28th July
Transfer Window 28th July
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
The PGA Tour does not think the plan to roll back the golf ball is good for the game and has notified the USGA and R&A that it will not support the proposal they have in mind. The opposition to the “Modified Local Rule” came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday evening memo to the players. The governing bodies had set a deadline of Aug. 15 to receive feedback on the proposal, which would give tours the option to require a golf ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.
Murray owned a 14-8-2 record and a .901 save percentage in his first season with the Maple Leafs.
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros cleared the benches in the fifth inning of the 13-5 Rangers victory
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
One of Zack Greinke’s former teammates knew just how to get a reaction out of the Royals pitcher.
No one has won the Evian Championship in back-to-back years since it became a major, but Canada's Brooke Henderson is in a position to do just that this week. Henderson beat Sophia Schubert of the United States by a stroke to win the Evian last year for the second major title of her career. Although women's golfing greats like Helen Alfredsson, Laura Davies, Annika Sorenstam and Ai Miyazato have won the Evian multiple times, none of them won it after 2013 when the LPGA Tour named it a major. "I
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the first-inning dustup between the longtime rivals. Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down. After a trainer applied a towel to his head, Contreras walked off the field. Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate, and Mikol
If you're looking for a comprehensive list of the best unrestricted free agents in the NHL this offseason, you've come to the right place.
The Spaniard played a major role in Manchester City’s rise.
PERTH, Australia — Captain Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time leading scorer with 190 goals, did not make the starting lineup for Canada's game against Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday. But she did make a difference. Coach Bev Priestman unleashed the 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., at halftime at Perth Rectangular Stadium, along with fellow veterans Sophie Schmidt and Shelina Zadorsky. The game was tied 1-1 at the half despite the fact the Irish had dominated the first 45
FUKUOKA, Japan — This was the dominant performance Summer McIntosh was looking for at this year's World Aquatics Championships. The 16-year-old from Toronto defended her world title in the women's 200-metre butterfly in spectacular fashion on Thursday. McIntosh led the race at every split and set world junior, Canadian and Americas records with her time of two minutes 4.06 seconds. McIntosh is only the second Canadian to repeat as world champion, joining Kylie Masse. McIntosh and Masse are also
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has a new deal with the New York Jets — and he's taking a pay cut to try to help deliver a Super Bowl to the winning-starved franchise. Rodgers agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York in a move that ap
BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast have been discussing Manchester United's search for a new striker. Harry Kane would be like [Robin] Van Persie, I think he would change the game for us next season. It's just that when a player like Kane becomes available you can't really say no and when you've got a £100m asset sat there you can't really fault Tottenham for saying he can't leave for free.
Portugal takes on the United States in the final group stage game.
Kim Kardashian has spent part of her summer making her older son's soccer dreams come true
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario was never viewed as Cleveland's long-term shortstop — more of a temporary fix. On Wednesday, he became a former one. Eager to give young infielders Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias more playing time, the Guardians traded Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9 million in a deal that addresses major needs for both contending clubs. Rosario came to Cleveland from the New York Mets in the blockbuster deal for Francisco Lindor a fe