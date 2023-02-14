Trans health care coverage would expand under bill
Legislation under consideration in Maryland would expand Medicaid coverage for transgender health needs. Scores of people converged Tuesday at Lawyer's Mall outside the State House in Annapolis in support of legislation that would provide medical coverage for gender-affirming treatment. The supporters said the legislation would allow people to "live their truth." Gender-affirming care encompasses mental, social, medical and surgical needs designed to treat those experiencing distress with their birth sex.