Strong winds struck Sherwood, Wisconsin, on November 21 as the National Weather Service (NWS) recorded gusts of up to 40 mph in nearby Appleton.

The NWS said it was a “WINDY afternoon” in the Green Bay area, and forecast an inch of snow.

According to local news, the gusts blew off the hood of an SUV in Green Bay.

EJ Zygarlicke posted this footage showing the wind pushing a trampoline up against the fence in his yard. Credit: EJ Zygarlicke via Storyful