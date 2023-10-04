Train strikes: Union warns more walkouts on the way as drivers brings railways to a halt

The leader of the train drivers’ union today warned that more rail strikes were on the way as the 14th major walkout in a pay dispute left rail stations deserted.Drivers belonging to Aslef walked out at 16 rail companies on Wednesday, resulting in no services on major London commuter routes including Southeastern and Thameslink.Euston station was deserted, with only London Overground services still running. It was a similar situation at Waterloo as South Western Railway was able to run only an “extremely limited service”. At Victoria, Southern was only running a shuttle service to Gatwick airport.Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said union members had voted three times to continue strikes and support was “harder and stronger than before”.