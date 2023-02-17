Train hits and kills person near Vero Beach, sheriff's office says

A person was hit and killed by a train early Friday morning near Vero Beach, authorities said. A spokesman for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a FEC worker called 911 just after 6 a.m.

Latest Stories

  • B.C. Court of Appeal orders seizure of 3 Hells Angels clubhouses

    British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club. On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd. A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • Turkey earthquake: The warnings at the luxury apartments that turned to dust

    Concerns were raised at the flats in Gaziantep, where 136 people died last week - the BBC has found.

  • Former home of B.C. man guilty of aggravated assault ordered to be sold with proceeds going to victim's family

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Kamloops has ordered the sale of a house once owned by the man responsible for beating a young man and leaving him permanently brain damaged, with all proceeds going to the victim's family. On Thursday, Justice Joel Groves ordered the house in Kamloops's Brocklehurst neighbourhood, previously owned by Kristopher Teichrieb, to be sold by Jessie Simpson's parents, who have been seeking financial compensation from Teichrieb after the attack. On June 19, 2016, Teichrieb

  • 4 Montreal men face 105 charges after allegedly trying to steal a car in Mississauga

    Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot. In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release. One of the me

  • A woman who survived for 9 days under the rubble of Turkey’s deadly earthquake didn’t know what day it was when she was rescued and immediately asked for water

    The woman and her two children were rescued after being stuck under the rubble for 228 hours, according to Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu.

  • ‘You Shot Me’: Louisiana Cop Arrested for Killing Unarmed Black Man as He Fled

    Louisiana State PoliceA Shreveport police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man as he fled his home earlier this month was arrested on Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.The cop, Alexander Tyler, has been charged with negligent homicide nearly two weeks after Alonzo Bagley, 43, died at his apartment complex on Feb. 3 following a call to police by his wife.“Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations have reviewed body worn camera footage and

  • Police release new suspect photos linked to Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping

    Over a year after she was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police investigators have released new photos of people they believe were involved in Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping. In a news release issued Thursday, police said two men and one woman can be seen in photos taken in Quebec, though police believe these people are living in the Greater Toronto Area. "We need your help in identifying these individuals," the news release reads. Anyone with information about thei

  • Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand sets up temporary morgues after storm

    Two temporary morgues have been set up in New Zealand’s north island as the death toll from the country’s worst weather event in decades climbed to eight.

  • Fani Willis, the 'pit bull' prosecutor eyeing Trump, now has new targets

    Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor leading the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, is also weighing whether witnesses to the grand jury probe lied under oath. That was one of the revelations from five pages of the special grand jury's report on Trump made public on Thursday in keeping with a judge's order, which could open new criminal targets for Willis, who has been described as a "pit bull in the courtroom." The 51-year-old Fulton County district attorney will need that kind of tenacity if she decides to bring criminal charges against Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

  • Jen Shah Gets a Meaningful Tattoo Dedicated to Her Family Before Reporting for Prison

    The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star brought her son Omar along to get his own meaningful tattoo

  • 'Drug dealers don't become doctors.' Crown says ex-medical student motivated by greed

    HALIFAX — William Sandeson was motivated by greed when the former medical student carried out a plan to kill another student during a drug deal in Halifax, a court heard Wednesday. In her closing address to a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury, Crown prosecutor Kim McOnie said Sandeson had planned to sell the marijuana he stole from the victim to clear a $78,000 debt just as he was starting medical school at Dalhousie University. "We say Mr. Sandeson hatched a plan to alleviate his financial distres

  • Read Excerpts From Trump Grand Jury’s Report in Georgia

    (Bloomberg) -- Excerpts were released from the final report of a Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and allies. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteThe Post-Cold War Era Is Gone. A New Arms Race Has ArrivedTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to ‘Full Self-D

  • Nicola Bulley: Home secretary demands police explain 'concerning' decision to reveal details of missing woman's private life

    The home secretary has demanded an "explanation" from police over the decision to reveal details of Nicola Bulley's private life. A source close to Suella Braverman said she was "concerned" by the disclosure of the missing mother-of-two's personal information by Lancashire Police, including that she suffered "some significant issues with alcohol", which had resurfaced over recent months. The Home Office said it was receiving regular updates from the force - and received an explanation on Thursday for "why personal details about Nicola were briefed out at this stage of the investigation".

  • Agent: Alex Murdaugh wanted to die after wife, son killed

    Alex Murdaugh and a friend spent just minutes planning a failed attempt to fatally shoot the lawyer on a lonely South Carolina roadside so his son could collect a multimillion-dollar life insurance policy, months after his wife and other son were shot to death, according to testimony Thursday in his double murder trial. What in court is referred to as the “roadside shooting" is just the latest trial-in-a-trial in the murder proceedings against Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

  • Teen charged in shooting of five high school students at Edmondson Village Shopping Center

    Teen charged in shooting of five high school students at Edmondson Village Shopping Center

  • Sisters of girl killed in 1983 argue against parole for killer

    Forty years after 11-year-old Maryann Hanley was killed in a Boston park, her sisters are arguing against parole for her convicted killer.

  • Gymnastics coach who worked in Ottawa, Kingston charged with sexual assault

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse. A gymnastics coach who has worked at clubs in Ottawa and Kingston has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and other sexual offences involving seven young girls, Ottawa police said. Ben Cooper, 27, was charged for sexual offences that occurred between 2014 and 2022 involving girls between the ages of 14 and 17 in the Ottawa and Kingston area, police said Wednesday. From 2014 to 2021, Cooper was employed by gyms in Ottawa and Kingsto

  • More than 200 arrested in human trafficking sting, Florida sheriff says

    More than 200 arrested in human trafficking sting, Florida sheriff says

  • Father of July 4 parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty

    The father of a man charged with fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago entered a not guilty plea on Thursday to charges that he helped his son obtain a gun license three years before the attack. Robert Crimo Jr.'s not guilty plea at a county courthouse in Waukegan, north of Highland Park where the shooting happened last year, came a day after a grand jury indicted the 58-year-old on seven counts of reckless conduct — one count for each person killed. Crimo, who is free on bail, sat at a defense table during his brief arraignment tieless and in a gray suit, occasionally nodding his head as Judge George Strickland spoke and read the indictment, which names each victim killed.