Train Derails in 'Major Crash' on Foggy Wisconsin Highway

Authorities were responding amid heavy fog to a train derailment and a “major crash” at a level crossing over Highway 141 in northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, December 15, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eyewitnesses and local media said at least two vehicles crashed into the train as it was crossing over the highway.

The derailment happened on Highway 141 between Highway 64 and County Road B, just north of the town of Pound, the sheriff’s office said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Highway 141 was closed between Pound and Coleman and a “long-term detour” had been set up.

No information on injuries had been released at the time of writing.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve said his office was dealing with “multiple major crashes” and urged people not to drive in Marinette County. “We are dealing with heavy fog with visibility under 100 feet across most all our area,” Sauve said.

Foggy conditions were also reported in neighboring Oconto County and in Marathon County, where the sheriff’s office reported areas of “little to no visibility” and “a large amount of avoidable traffic crashes.” Credit: David Winther via Storyful