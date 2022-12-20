Train Derails After Crashing Into Truck Carrying Massive Concrete Beam in Southern Tennessee

A train collided with a truck carrying a 134-foot concrete truss beam in Collegedale, Tennessee, on December 20, resulting in 13 train cars derailing and minor injuries, according to authorities.

Footage recorded by Marc A Walwyn shows a Norfolk Southern train smashing into a tractor trailer carrying the beam, causing several of its cars to derail.

The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said “three locomotives and 10 railroad cars derailed and slammed into each other” and that “two Norfolk employees sustained minor injuries and were transported to local area hospitals by HCEMS.”

Authorities also noted a “large diesel spill” from the derailed locomotives. Credit: Marc A Walwyn via Storyful