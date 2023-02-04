Train Derailment Causes Huge Fire in Ohio

A major fire erupted after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, prompting local authorities to issue a shelter in place on February 3.

This footage, posted by Elizabeth Parker Sherry, shows large flames and a huge plume of smoke rising over the city.

The City of East Palestine issued a shelter in place warning. An evacuation order was also issued for surrounding areas.

It was not immediately known what caused the derailment or what the train was carrying. There were no reports of injuries or deaths. Credit: Elizabeth Parker Sherry via Storyful