Train cleared, tracks repaired after derailment in Moore
Train cleared, tracks repaired after derailment in Moore
Train cleared, tracks repaired after derailment in Moore
Few electric cars include spare tires, and manufacturers cite a wide variety of reasons — space, cost, even safety. But the main factor may be drivers who won't change a tire.
All 8 people on board as well as 2 motorists were killed after the aircraft crashed into a car and motorcycle, according to authorities
Not all EVs can plug in comfortably due to the location of their charging ports, sometimes requiring multiple parking spots.
The 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta Awaits!
Meet the 911 S/T…
Here’s what we know.
Ford Motor is joining rival General Motors in the U.S. supercar ranks with the launch of the 2025 Mustang GTD, a limited-edition, high-performance hot rod priced from $300,000. In a quirky shift for a company that has committed billions of dollars to building millions of zero-emission electric vehicles, Ford's newest offering is powered by a fossil-fueled, supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine delivering more than 800 horsepower. The Mustang GTD is loosely based on the 2024 Mustang coupe that is priced from around $31,000.
This is road rage at its finest…
On August 10, Lana Payne, National President of Unifor, announced the company has officially begun negotiations with the Detroit Big Three, which includes auto companies General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. All three companies are in the midst of significant transitions to produce electric vehicles as climate change continues to put pressure on society to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The transition has created significant challenges for workers in the sector as the foundations of the industr
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has agreed to cut its fleet of San Francisco robotaxis in half as authorities investigate two recent crashes in the city. The state Department of Motor Vehicles asked for the reduction after a Cruise vehicle without a human driver collided with an unspecified emergency vehicle on Thursday. “The DMV is investigating recent concerning incidents involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco,” the DMV said Saturday in a statement to The Associated Press. “
Now riding on the same platform as the new SL, the AMG GT is larger and more luxurious than before.
The Iconic 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo.
The first vessel that used Ukraine's Black Sea corridor is crossing through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait, a Reuters witness said on Friday. The Hong-Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container ship that left the Russian-blocked Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa earlier this week had been in the port since Feb. 23, 2022, the day before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine last week announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports after the termination of the main grain exports deal last month.
Investigators are searching for the aircraft's black box, containing its flight data.
Secret Ford meetings prep white-collar workers to work in parts depots if the UAW goes on strike. "This is the little bit Ford can do," analyst says.
A Southwest Airlines plane bound for Cancun had to return to Houston, Texas, just 27 minutes after departing because it caught fire.
RCMP officers in Stephenville responded Thursday to a single-vehicle crash in Barachois Brook that killed a 21-year-old woman. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)A 21-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash on the main road in Barachois Brook on Thursday, according to the RCMP.Police responded to the crash just before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to a press release. Ambulance and fire crews also responded to the crash site, where the woman was found dead at the scene. Police say the woman
Toyota leveraged the unique qualities of hybrid drive to make an ambitious and unconventional transmission work. It created an unlikely revolution.
Several automakers have announced their car buyers will be able to charge their EV at a Tesla Supercharger location in the future. Here's how.
Automotive engineers love jets. Czinger is particularly fond of the world's fastest air-breather. The entire 21C program was actually inspired by the Lockheed SR-71, which this special model pays tribute to.