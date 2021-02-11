Trailer Exclusive: Lamorne Morris' 'Unwanted' is an Action-Comedy for Your Ears
Get a first listen of Lamorne Morris' New Action-Comedy Podcast
TAMPA, Fla. — The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their victory Wednesday with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic. The parade got started around 1 p.m. on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. Thousands of fans decked out in Buccaneers gear lined the river on a sun-splashed day to cheer on stars such as quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and many others. The team arrived by bus and boarded at least four boats. Mayor Jane Castor again emphasized that people attending the parade must wear masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules. It appeared many were abiding by the mask order but many others were not. There were also dozens of people on private boats, kayaks and other watercraft crowding the river to catch a glimpse of the team. They were directed to stay at least 50 feet (15 metres) from the boats carrying players. After Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's title game, throngs of people gathered in the city's entertainment districts. Many were seen maskless despite the orders requiring them. Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Buccaneers, said in video announcement that fans should heed the rules as they celebrate the team's victory. “It's essential we do it the right way,” Ford said. “We want to do our part to ensure it's done in a safe and responsible manner.” Also Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the news media when he suggested there is bias in coverage of the pandemic, particularly the Super Bowl in Tampa. “You don’t care as much when it’s a peaceful protest,” he said at an appearance in the city of Venice, south of Tampa. “You don’t care as much if you’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about if it’s people you don’t like.” DeSantis attended the Super Bowl and was photographed at times not wearing a mask despite a requirement to do so. ___ Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg contributed to this story. Fred Goodall, The Associated Press
Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has resigned after more than 20 years, the team's latest move in an off-season of upheaval. The announcement was made Wednesday and said that Rootes was leaving to pursue interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston. Rootes was hired in 2000 as the Texans began preparations for their expansion season in 2002. He was responsible for all of the team's business functions, including stadium naming rights and sponsorships, ticket sales and co-ordinating radio and TV broadcasting relationships. His departure continued the Texans' off-season turnover. The team hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio last month to replace Bill O'Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after an 0-4 start. The Texans also face uncertainty on the field with star quarterback Deshaun Watson requesting a trade last month. Houston finished 4-12 last season after reaching the playoffs in the previous two years. While with the Texans, Rootes created Lone Star Sports and Entertainment and served as its president. The organization has co-ordinated the many events at NRG Stadium since that time, including the Texas Bowl, the Texas Kickoff and many international soccer events. “We sincerely appreciate Jamey’s multiple contributions to the Texans franchise over his tenure and look forward to seeing him succeed in his new ventures,” Texans owner Cal McNair said. “We will now build upon this foundation and move forward with a bold and unwavering commitment to winning championships, creating memorable experiences for our fans, and doing great things for Houston," he said. Said Rootes: “The past two decades have been an amazing blessing for me and my family and I have the McNairs to thank for that." “It has been an honour to serve them in this capacity for as long as I have. I want to thank my teammates as we could not have had so many successes without their hard work and dedication to the team," he said. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson joined the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast to talk about his experience in hockey, the NHL's inclusivity issues, his transition from agent to executive, and the hot start in Sunrise.
NEW YORK — Outfielder Albert Almora and the New York Mets finalized a $1.25 million, one-year contract Wednesday. Almora, 26, plays primarily centre field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and José Martínez. Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. — Jed Lowrie is returning to the Oakland Athletics for a third stint, with the infielder reaching agreement on a minor league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to big league spring training. Lowrie has played five seasons total for Oakland, in 2013-14 as starting shortstop on playoff teams and again from 2016-18 as a regular second baseman following a trade from AL West rival Houston in November 2015 following one year with the Astros. “Oakland feels like home,” the 36-year-old Lowrie told A's Cast, streamed on the club's Web site. A switch-hitter with a career .261 batting average, Lowie was limited the past two years by knee injuries and played only nine games in 2019 for the New York Mets and none last year. He has not played the field since 2018. “Jed’s done his best work as an Oakland A,” manager Bob Melvin wrote in a text message. “He knows how we do things and is very comfortable with us. Having another veteran presence with versatility is a bonus.” Lowrie spent the first four years of his big league career, from 2008-11, with the Red Sox. Oakland's pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday. The first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 22. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Canadian national women's basketball team star Kia Nurse is heading to the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury after a three-team trade involving the New York Liberty on Wednesday. The Liberty acquired Natasha Howard from the Seattle Storm as part of the deal. The three-time WNBA champion goes to the Liberty for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft this year and the Mercury's first-round pick next year. The Liberty acquired that pick from Phoenix by sending Nurse and Megan Walker to the Mercury for the sixth pick this year and their first-round pick next year. The No. 1 pick didn't stay in Seattle long as the Storm traded it to Dallas for Katie Lou Samuelson and the Wings’ second-round pick in 2022. The Wings become the first team in WNBA history to hold the first and second overall picks in the same draft. In addition, Dallas also holds the fifth, seventh and 13th selections in 2021. In a separate trade with Seattle, the Liberty got guard Sami Whitcomb for the rights to Stephanie Talbot. Nurse, a 24-year-old from Hamilton, was the Liberty’s 10th overall selection in the 2018 WNBA Draft. She tweeted thanks to Liberty fans and the New York organization "for drafting me and giving me an opportunity to live out one of my wildest dreams of playing in the WNBA. . . New York has truly been my second home over the past 3 seasons. "With that being said I am so excited to start this new chapter in Phoenix!" Nurse averaged 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game over 89 contests (59 starts) during her three-year tenure with New York. "We have the privilege of welcoming multiple-time WNBA champions Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb to Brooklyn," general manager Jonathan Kolb said. "The magnitude of Natasha choosing to be in New York cannot be overstated. She is an All-WNBA talent who has worked for and earned everything that she has achieved, who has contributed to championship runs on multiple teams, and who will fit seamlessly into Walt Hopkins' system." Howard won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019. The 29-year-old forward won titles in Minnesota in 2017 and Seattle in 2018 and last season. "I am very excited to be a part of the New York Liberty organization," she said. "I’m also excited to meet my new teammates and the fans. I’m so pumped about the 2021 season.” Howard averaged 9.5 points and 7.1 rebounds last season while shooting 53% from the field. Whitcomb was a key member of the Storm's franchise the last few years. The 32-year-old is a solid 3-pointer shooter. She led the team in scoring the past two seasons. Walker was drafted ninth by New York last season and averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds while playing in 18 games. "I would like to thank Kia Nurse and Megan Walker for their contributions to our organization," added Kolb. "The unfortunate part of transactions such as these is that you have to say goodbye to people who have contributed to the team in so many ways." New York, which had seven rookies last season, still has the No. 6, 25 and 29th picks in the draft. — With files from The Canadian Press The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Felix Auger-Aliassime has been a fan of Denis Shapovalov since he first met him at a national tennis camp in Toronto when both players were under 10 years old. More than a decade later, the young Canadian stars are set to make Canadian tennis history when they renew their friendly rivalry. The 21-year-old Shapovalov and 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime will square off in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday. It marks their fourth career match at the top level, but first that doesn't come in the opening round of a tournament. It's also just the fifth Grand Slam meeting between two Canadian men in the Open Era, and the first to come in the third round or later. "I think I first met him when I was eight," Auger-Aliassime said after downing Australia's James Duckworth in straight sets on Wednesday. "They took the best players under 12, and we had ... national camps. I think that's the first time I met him in Toronto. He was already playing with an adult racquet, one-handed backhand at nine years old. "I remember it was pretty impressive the first time I saw him. I'm still impressed by what he does." The 11th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., holds a 2-1 edge on Auger-Aliassime at ATP Tour and Grand Slam events, winning at the U.S. Open in 2018 and '19. The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, recorded his win on clay in Madrid in 2019. Both players are one step away from the round of 16 after making first-round exits at the season's opening Grand Slam last year. "For sure excited to play Felix," Shapovalov said after a straight-sets win over Australia's Bernard Tomic on Wednesday. "But for me it's just like any other match. Just kind of getting ready the same. It's just the next round for me. Obviously sooner or later, you're going to run into Canadians in the draw. Canadians never want to play Canadians, but in the end it happens so often that we kind of just treat it the same way." Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime are joined in the third round by 14th-seeded Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont. Raonic will face world No. 55 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, with the Canadian holding a 2-0 lifetime edge. Three Canadian men advancing past the second round of a Slam has only happened once before in the Open era, when Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil reached the round of 16 at last year's U.S. Open. Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime's connection first gained significant attention at the 2017 Rogers Cup. Shapovalov spent some of the tournament in Montreal staying in Auger-Aliassime's house during an improbable run to the semifinals, highlighted by a win over Rafael Nadal. "We're teammates. Whenever we're together, we have a good time," Auger-Aliassime said. "When we share experiences like Davis Cup or ATP Cup last year, we always want the best for the team. Of course, now playing against each other, we've played also before in Grand Slams, it's a big opportunity for both of us. It's an important match. We're going to just compete as hard as we can." Auger-Aliassime feels the match is good for the sport in Canada. "It's not the first time, it's not the last time we're going to play," he said. Auger-Aliassime and partner Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, Shapovalov and Pospisil and Toronto's Sharon Fichman and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico were slated to play first-round doubles matches on Thursday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021. The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — The NBA said one player tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, meaning only two have gotten that diagnosis in the last three weeks. The total for the season in the NBA is up to 92, but of those, 48 — or 52% — tested positive in November, before training camps officially opened. The NBA reported one positive test for the weekly period ending Jan. 26, and no positive tests for the period ending Feb. 3. Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns — who has missed 13 games — tested positive last month and his recovery is nearly complete. Towns was a game-time decision to play Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, saying he wanted to go through a pregame workout and determine his condition before choosing whether to play. “Underlying conditions and Covid don’t mix well,” Towns tweeted on Wednesday. Towns has lost seven relatives to COVID-19, including his mother. The NBA does not reveal which players test positive for COVID-19, but Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton said earlier this week that Bucks guard Jrue Holiday tested positive for the virus. Holiday is listed on the Bucks’ injury report for a virus-related issue, but those do not specify whether a player has tested positive or has been ordered to sit out because contact tracing found potential of exposure to another COVID-19 positive person. “This is nothing to play around with and once he tested positive, you immediately think about his health, his safety and his family back home,” Middleton said. “He has little kids, too, that he has to worry about.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. — A California law enforcement officer has dropped his lawsuit against Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri that stemmed from an altercation at the 2019 NBA Finals. Lawyers for Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland and his wife, Kelly Strickland, filed for dismissal Wednesday in a California district court. Strickland, who was seeking US$75,000 in general damages as well as other compensation, alleged he suffered injuries when he was pushed by Ujiri when the Raptors president tried to get on the court following his team's championship-clinching victory over the Golden State Warriors June 13, 2019, at Oakland's Oracle Arena. The Raptors, team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the NBA were also named in Strickland's lawsuit. Ujiri later filed a countersuit, alleging unauthorized use of force by Strickland. That has also been dropped. “Masai has been completely vindicated, as we always knew he would be," an MLSE spokesperson said in a statement. "We are disappointed that he and his family have had to endure the past 18 months of worry and uncertainty, but for their sake we are pleased the legal process has come to an end – and especially pleased that the claims made against Masai and MLSE were dismissed entirely, free of any financial settlement. "We continue to be deeply troubled by the fact that Masai was put in this position in the first place, and believe he should never have had to defend himself. Masai is taking some time to process the ordeal, and intends to address it publicly at a later date." The lawsuits stemmed from a shoving match between the two, which was caught on video by a fan, as Strickland tries to prevent Ujiri from accessing the court. The video appears to show Strickland shove Ujiri twice before the Raptors president responds. Strickland's civil suit was filed after prosecutors decided in October not to press criminal charges against Ujiri. Strickland, who claimed Ujiri did not show the proper credentials to access the court, alleged he suffered "injury to his head, body, health, strength, nervous system and person, all of which caused and continue to cause great mental, physical, emotional and psychological pain and suffering.'' Ujiri called Strickland's lawsuit "malicious," and Warriors president Rick Welts apologized to the Raptors executive after video of the incident was widely circulated. "I'm certainly happy it's over for him and that he is done with it. . . it's a long process that he had to go through, but he did it properly and just went through it without ever wavering," Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said before the Raptors played the Wizards in Washington on Wednesday. "I'm sure he's glad it's over with, as we all are." Alameda County Sheriff's spokesman Ray Kelly said Strickland has since returned to work and has been assigned to administrative duties. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021. The Canadian Press