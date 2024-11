The Timberwolves defeated the Trail Blazers, 127-102. Anthony Edwards led the way with 37 points (9-15 3PM), 6 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Timberwolves, while Julius Randle added 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in the victory. Scoot Henderson tallied 16 points and 4 rebounds for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 6-3, while the Trail Blazers fall to 3-7.