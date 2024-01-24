Advertisement

Trailblazers vs Thunder Game Highlights

Jalen Williams (19 points) knocks down the game-winning jumper with 2.0 seconds remaining in regulation as the Thunder defeat the Trail Blazers, 111-109. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists and 5 steals in the victory, while Scott Henderson tallied 19 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists for the Trail Blazers