Trailblazers vs Thunder Game Highlights

The Thunder defeated the Trail Blazers, 139-77. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder with 31 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, while Josh Giddey added 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the victory. Its Giddey’s first triple-double of the season, and ninth of his career. Anfernee Simons tallied 14 points and 4 3PM for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort.