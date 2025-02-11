Trailblazers vs Nuggets Game Highlights
The Nuggets win their seventh game in a row as they defeat the Trail Blazers, 146-117.
The Nuggets win their seventh game in a row as they defeat the Trail Blazers, 146-117.
Since knocking Denver out of last season's playoffs, Minnesota has won the next two regular-season matchups.
On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent and the Athletic's Fred Katz talk the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets trade being rescinded and if the Lakers are a threat to win the Western Conference. Later the two discuss Jimmy Butler's instant fit with the Golden State Warriors and Tee Morant being ejected from a Memphis Grizzlies game.
Even a blowout Super Bowl was a ratings success for Fox, culminating at 135.7 million viewers
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have been in a legal fight with Glen Taylor over their purchase of the two franchises.
Asked about the possibility of visiting the White House, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie and defensive end Josh Sweat both said they were focused on more immediate matters.
The Baseball Hall of Fame chooses which cap a player will wear on his plaque, though the inductee has input, and many have opted for a blank cap.
Scott Pianowski kicks off his fantasy baseball tiers for each position, starting with the catchers.
Lakers fans welcomed Luka Dončić with open arms on Monday night.
Matt Harmon breaks down the Eagles' dominant win over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and what it could mean for 2025 fantasy drafts.
Jordan Spieth returns strong, and LIV Golf gets a pathway into a new major.
DeVonta Smith joined the famous foursome of Charles Woodson, Reggie Bush, Marcus Allen and Tony Dorsett.
Happy Valentine's Day, Eagles fans.
Dan Titus sets you up for success with his top pickups and schedule notes for Week 16, which is extended due to the All-Star break.
Sunday's Super Bowl was decided by a handful of big plays by the Eagles, most of them on defense.
Eagles' Super Bowl dominance might have been a sign of things to come.
In this special episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join you live to break down the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Nate and Matt discuss what went wrong for Kansas City and what made Philadelphia’s roster construction and game plan so effective. The guys break down every key moment, from the Chiefs’ offensive line woes to the Eagles' defensive line getting after Patrick Mahomes all game long.
Jalen Hurts finally got his moment in Super Bowl LIX.
Between the regular season and playoffs, no NFL player has rushed for more yards than Saquon Barkley did in his first season with the Eagles.
Fox Sports' score graphic is going to take some getting used to.
The New Orleans native kicked off Super Bowl LIX with the "Star Spangled Banner" on Sunday, which once again brought Chris Jones to tears.