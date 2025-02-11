Trailblazers vs Nuggets Game Highlights

Yahoo Sports

In this special episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join you live to break down the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Nate and Matt discuss what went wrong for Kansas City and what made Philadelphia’s roster construction and game plan so effective. The guys break down every key moment, from the Chiefs’ offensive line woes to the Eagles' defensive line getting after Patrick Mahomes all game long.