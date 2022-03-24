Trail of Destruction Left in Wake of New Orleans Tornado

Debris was strewn across the streets of a New Orleans suburb on March 23, after a tornado ripped through the area.

Footage and photographs by Josh Stafford show widespread damage in a residential area. He said the images were taken in Arabi, a city suburb.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes in southeast Louisiana on March 22, with another in Lacombe in St Tammany Parish.

At least one person died, local officials said, and several people were hospitalized. Credit: Josh Stafford via Storyful