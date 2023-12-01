Traffic Stops as Truckload of Crayfish Spills Onto Australian Road

Traffic in a Western Australia suburb was brought to a standstill on Thursday, November 30, after several crates of live crayfish spilled from a truck onto a busy roadway.

Perth resident Emily Turner was driving in Kardinya on Thursday afternoon when she spotted around 50 live crayfish in a busy intersection.

Speaking to Storyful, Turner said she noticed a man in hi-vis clothing race to pick up the fallen freshwater crustaceans. Turner jumped out of her car and began to help him.

“I ran out to the middle of the road, freaking out as I got closer to them all as they were so big and jumping around due to it being a hot day. They were burning on the tarmac,” she said. “I didn’t have any trays or gloves, so I tried to guide the traffic as I waited for the man to bring the crates over.”

Turner said 16 lanes of traffic were held up as a result of the spill. The pair were soon joined by another passing motorist, who helped them fill five crates with crayfish.

“Unfortunately, some had been run over and some had died from the heat. It took about 10 minutes for them all to be placed into the crates as there were just so many. All five crates were filled to the brim with the crayfish and safely transported back to the man’s van,” Turner added. Credit: Emily Turner via Storyful