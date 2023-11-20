Traffic update: All lanes reopen on I-94 EB at Moorland Road
After approximately two hours of investigation, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department reopened the highway at 10 a.m.
On Monday, the Alouettes DB clarified his post-game comments: "I just felt that the French language was not respected and it's nothing against the English."
Donald Trump spoke to a rally of supporters about old claims that sex workers had once urinated on him on Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
The road conditions were so bad that 1,500 vehicles were stranded overnight.
The Canadian professional golfer and the 'Bachelor' alum tied the knot in a "dream come true" wedding ceremony in Hawaii on November 19.
“Don’t make that face! I’m just being honest,” the comedian told the former president's niece.
Other style standouts from the Formula 1 racing event include Lupita Nyong'o, Rihanna and Paris Hilton
In 2021, Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty to over 30 counts of assault including 12 counts of forcible rape between the 1990's and 2019.
In the American presidential election of 2024, there will be more presidential candidates on the ballot than there are major political parties.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be “happy to accept” an invitation to spend Christmas with the Royal family at Sandringham, it has been reported.
Morgan Wallen, who was suspended by his record label in 2021, completes his comeback with 11 BBMAs.
Kaitlyn Coones, 17, allegedly ordered Jonathan Jones, 33, to kill his mother
Ukrainian military forces are continuously exploring creative methods to strike at the rear facilities of Russian occupiers, devising highly inventive approaches.
"I had somebody playing Cupid," Kelce told 'WSJ. Magazine' for the cover of the December/January issue
"As far as I'm concerned, the chaos starts at the top," said Rep. Jasmine Crockett.
Several large companies, including Apple, Disney, and IBM, pulled advertising on X amid an antisemitism row, but Andrew Tate said he would step in.
Zach Wilson really had a day to forget in the New York Jets' lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
"The food looked very good. I wanted to have some, but they didn’t have any for me," the former president said
After reality TV star Ariana Madix and pro Pasha Pashkov narrowly missed out on a perfect score during week 8's "Whitney Houston" night, 'DWTS' fans are upset and calling out unfair judging on social media.
Jennifer Keller is happier now she is divorced and solo polyamorous. She has multiple partners but doesn't feel the pressure to be exclusive or move in together.
Justin Trudeau is facing an internal party rebellion in Canada amid concerns about the economy and his government’s poor poll ratings.