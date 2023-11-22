Trae Young sets up the nice finish

CBC

The Windsor Spitfires have fired head coach Jerrod Smith after just four months on the job. In a statement Monday night, the team said Smith was relieved of his duties effective immediately. "He has been a committed coach and advocate for the Spitfires for many years," the statement reads. "His support and dedication have been exemplary. We thank Jerrod for his effort and commitment and wish him the best in his future endeavours."The team said no further comment was available Monday night, but g