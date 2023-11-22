Trae Young sets up the nice finish

On Monday, the Alouettes DB clarified his post-game comments: "I just felt that the French language was not respected and it's nothing against the English."
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier pounded each other until the outcome we did not see coming.
Coach Andy Reid was displeased with tight end Travis Kelce during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
Who are the hottest players in the league at any given moment? To determine that, we're introducing HoopsHype's Form Rating metric. This advanced metric takes into account each player's overall rating in the previous 15 days to identify the most ...
DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone were ejected in the first half of Denver's game at Detroit on Monday night. Jokic received his first technical for arguing a call in the first quarter. Malone was ejected for going onto the court to dispute a call late in the period. Jokic was tossed after arguing another call with 1:22 left in the first half. Jokic had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15:13 minutes before being tossed. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/
The surprise outing comes ahead of the next Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler
The Raptors are off to a middling 6-7 start, but a look under the hood provides reason for optimism.
Zach Wilson really had a day to forget in the New York Jets' lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Russia clashed with the International Olympic Committee on the floor of the United Nations on Tuesday before 118 member states voted to adopt a traditional truce around the 2024 Paris Summer Games. Two years ago, Russia voted for the previous Olympic Truce resolution then flagrantly breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the 2022 Winter Games closed in Beijing. Relations between Russia and IOC President Thomas Bach have not recovered since though the Olympic body eased its initially tou
Friendship bracelets are traded amongst Taylor Swift fans at her Eras Tour performances
Sam Kerr popped the question two years after Kristie Mewis comforted her on the field following the USWNT's win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
Two former NBA players scoffed at the notion that the Sacramento Kings could be major players in the trade market this season.
The Chicago Bulls front office is reportedly "less than thrilled" with Zach LaVine following awkward post-game moment over the weekend.
The Windsor Spitfires have fired head coach Jerrod Smith after just four months on the job. In a statement Monday night, the team said Smith was relieved of his duties effective immediately. "He has been a committed coach and advocate for the Spitfires for many years," the statement reads. "His support and dedication have been exemplary. We thank Jerrod for his effort and commitment and wish him the best in his future endeavours."The team said no further comment was available Monday night, but g
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
A new report details that the NHL will dramatically scale back its upcoming best-on-best tournament.
The Knicks point to Silver's strong relationship with Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum, and are also seeking $10 million in damages.