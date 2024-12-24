Trae Young knocks it down as the clock expires
The Lakers have lost seven of their past nine games, dropping them to 10th in the Western Conference standings.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett also suffered a rib injury in that loss to the Commanders.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Bryce Young threw for two touchdowns and ran in a third to lead the Panthers to their first win in weeks on Sunday afternoon.
Week 17, the championship round for the majority of fantasy football leagues. Get ahead of the pack with these pickup suggestions.
The 49ers, fresh off a Super Bowl run, and the Cowboys will both miss out on the postseason this year.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP, has spent the past six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
Jeremiah Fears dropped 30 points and made the game-winning play late on Wednesday night in Charlotte.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Clemson is the only three-loss team in the field and is a significant underdog against the Longhorns.
Kevin O'Connor & Tom Haberstroh react to Milwaukee's double-digit win over Oklahoma City to clinch the 2nd NBA Cup, worries about OKC's shooting, the Bucks not celebrating their win & declining NBA television ratings.