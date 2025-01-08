Trae Young hits the shot with time ticking down
After a wild shot from Collin Sexton on the other end, Trae Young called game in Salt Lake City.
The Bay GC of Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark claimed the first match in a runaway.
Matusz, a former first-round pick, played for the Orioles from 2009 until 2016.
Lux adds an above-average lefty bat to a Cincinnati lineup that needed a boost and clears some room in the Los Angeles infield.
Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of interview requests NFL teams made Monday? Let Yahoo Sports help.
Montgomery injured his MCL in Week 15 against the Bills.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
The Giants finished 3-14 this season, tied for the NFL's worst record.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
On today's episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill is joined by three-time NBA champion and current agent BJ Armstrong to address the chaos surrounding the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler. They discuss his potential trade value, destinations for where he can land and what to expect following his suspension.
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?
Hideki Matsuyama picked up his 11th PGA career win on Sunday afternoon in Hawaii.
The Dolphins’ playoff hopes needed two things this weekend. They got neither.
If Rodgers' Jets tenure is over after this season, he made some history on the way out.
Mike Evans has now recorded 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.
New England won its way out of the No. 1 draft pick, but fortunately for the Patriots that's not a season-breaker.
Saturday night's game had some playoff implications for both teams.
The Vols will stay No. 1, setting a program record for most consecutive weeks atop the AP men's basketball poll.