Trae Young with the great assist!
Play was interrupted on Skukuza Golf Club in South Africa recently as a massive eagle feasted on a baby impala that it had ambushed.
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”
There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had surgery Saturday after falling and breaking his hip, according to his longtime business partner.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw questioned the Dallas Cowboys after their 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills
Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 and has been involved with LIV for the last two years.
The NBA legend shares sons LeBron "Bronny", 19, and Bryce, 16, as well as daughter Zhuri, 9, with wife Savannah
Some big fantasy football performances were countered with some truly head-scratching ones in Week 15. Matt Harmon sifts through all the noise from Sunday.
Lip readers did their best to figure out what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was saying after Kadrius Toney’s drop led to an interception.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have fired head coach D.J. Smith amid yet another losing season in the nation’s capital. The Senators made the announcement a day after Ottawa lost its fourth straight game with a 6-3 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Jacques Martin will take over on an interim basis. The Senators have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons under Smith. They are currently 12 points behind the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conferenc
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 17 rebounds, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Milwaukee rebounding record, and Damian Lillard scored 39 points in the Bucks’ 128-119 NBA victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Antetokounmpo’s highest rebounding total of the season allowed him to pass Abdul-Jabbar after he had already moved past the Hall of Famer for the team scoring record. Antetokounmpo broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record with a rebound of Tari Eason’s missed shot with 7
How a Chiefs player went off script — to help his teammate set a milestone.
Kim Mulkey was ejected for the first time as LSU's head coach after going ballistic after a charge call against Aneesah Morrow.
‘A true freshman starting Game 1? I have to put that in my head. That’s the competitor I am.’
Tom Brady responded to news of Damontae Kazee's suspension for a hit by saying quarterbacks need to keep receivers out of dangerous spots.
The former NBA star died of cancer
DETROIT (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton screamed at quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and anyone watching on TV, or witnessing the game at Ford Field, could see the animated exchange in Detroit's 42-17 victory Saturday night. Payton insisted he was simply upset about an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a touchdown that would have cut Denver's deficit to 14 points. “That's all,” he said. “Simple.” If Payton's rant was related to the flag, why was he yelling at Wilson? “L
Despite being downgraded to questionable with an illness, Jalen Hurts is expected to play Monday for the Eagles against the Seahawks.
Israel Adesanya gave a sarcastic reaction to Sean Strickland's brawl with Dricus Du Plessis.