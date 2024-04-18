Trae Young dials from long distance
Trae Young dials from long distance, 04/17/2024
The Miami Heat after losing Wednesday night’s play-in game in Philadelphia must now win at home Friday for the dubious right to face the mighty Boston Celtics in the first round
LeBron James is going back to the Olympics for the first time in 12 years. Stephen Curry is headed to the games for the first time. Kevin Durant will go there with his eyes on history. And they’re just part of a star-studded roster the Americans have assembled for the Paris Games. USA Basketball announced its men's Olympic team for Paris on Wednesday — James, Curry, Durant, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and K
WINNIPEG — Veteran skip Brad Jacobs's time as a free agent didn't last long. Jacobs is joining third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert for next season — former teammates of Brendan Bottcher who are based in Alberta. Kennedy made the announcement on social media Wednesday evening. "Looking forward to playing with a familiar face!" Kennedy said as part of his announcement that Jacobs would be joining the team. "Me too Marc! Excited for the new challenge," Jacobs said in respon
"I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings," Biles said of the comments about her marriage
A picture is worth a thousand words (and 280 characters).
The Louisiana State University Tigers forward was the number seven pick.
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoff spots are locked up, but seeding is still to be determined ahead of the season's final games. Here's what to know.
England rugby star Mike Tindall married Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall in 2011, but he admitted it wasn't 'all fine and dandy.'
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter was banned for life from the NBA on Wednesday after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games, even betting on the Raptors to lose. Porter is the second person to be banned by Commissioner Adam Silver for violating league rules. The other was now-former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2014, shortly after Silver took office.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson has been ruled out of the New Orleans Pelicans' Western Conference play-in game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night because of a left hamstring injury — and is expected to miss up to two weeks should New Orleans advance to the NBA playoffs. The injury occurred with about three minutes remaining in a 110-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans' play-in tournament opener at home on Tuesday night. The club announced Wednesday that imaging confir
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Toronto Maple Leafs will face a familiar foe in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's just not the opponent they expected. The Leafs are set to meet the Boston Bruins in the opening round after Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers settled the Atlantic Division standings. Florida jumped over Boston to grab the No. 1 seed thanks to the victory coupled with the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale. "It'll be a real challenge, but obviously re
Marc Goddard was all of us as one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history happened right before his eyes.
"He was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany," the collegiate football team expressed in a statement
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
A man has been charged in federal court in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia stolen from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. A document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Richard Globensky of transporting the items across state lines to Tampa, Florida, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.” Upon conviction, Globensky would have to forfeit any property and cash attained from proceeds traced to the stolen items, the government said.
Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Toronto's Auston Matthews are all in the running to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP. MacKinnon has carried the top-heavy Avalanche into the playoffs, Kucherov has played a role in half the Lightning's goals, McDavid got the Oilers back in it after a horrid start and Matthews is on the verge of becoming the first to player to hit 70 goals in a season in more than 30 years. McDavid also became just the fourth pl
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shares five children with wife Janet, and they've each chosen their own paths.
The former NFL star admitted he used workout bands to prepare for the appearance
A group of three teens has been arrested for alleged sexual assault in connection with hazing on a hockey team, Manitoba RCMP say.The three are accused of sexual assaults on five victims who were 15 and 16, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.The three teens were arrested Monday — two for sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement, and one for sexual assault and assault, RCMP said in the news release."It's very important for the youth out there or people involved wi