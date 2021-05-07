Trae Young with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers
Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers, 05/06/2021
Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 40th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.
It seems James Dolan was unimpressed by one of the more efficient rebuilds in recent memory.
Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.
It's the first time in Jeff Carter's 16-year career that he reached the four-goal mark.
Wednesday night's vigilante chaos between the Capitals and Rangers was predictable, avoidable, and exactly how the league wanted things to play out.
Phil Mickelson grabbed his first opening-round lead at a PGA Tour event for the first time in 840 days on Thursday.
If it comes down to it this fall, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he would cut a player that isn't vaccinated.
For openly questioning George Parros's abilities as the NHL's player safety head, the Rangers have been tagged with a $250,000 fine from the NHL.
As far as boxing news conference stunts go, this was just the warm-up act.
The end of an era.
Brady is upgrading from his $2 million yacht, naturally.
Pavel Buchnevich will forfeit more money than Tom Wilson for his role in the bad blood.
Connor Bedard is just 15 years old but he's been easily the best player at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships.
Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.
The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.
CALGARY — Mixed results Thursday have left Kerri Einarson's team in a precarious position entering the final day of round-robin competition at the world women's curling championship. Einarson beat Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 10-8 in the morning session but her five-game winning streak ended in the afternoon when she dropped a 7-5 decision to Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura. Canada will take a 6-6 record into its Friday morning game against China's Yu Han, needing a victory to improve its chances of making the top-six cutline for weekend play. ""I don't even actually know what the standings are," Einarson said. "I know what we need to do and that's all matters." Canada was clinging to sixth place entering the evening draw at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Denmark (5-5) was alone in seventh place with two games in hand on Canada. Germany's Daniela Jentsch and South Korea's EunJung Kim were next at 5-6 and China was 4-6. Depending on results over the last three sessions, the Manitoba-based team of Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur may not learn their playoff fate until late Friday night. "It's the world championship, there's no easy games out there," Sweeting said. "No one is going to roll over and give you anything out there. But we've been fighting really hard and that's all that we can do. "We've left everything out there." Japan made a nice angle raise to score two in the eighth end for a 6-3 lead. Canada responded with a deuce in the ninth but Japan used hammer coming home to make a hit for the win. "When they are making everything, it's quite hard," Einarson said. "They played really well and got us in some tough spots. I missed a couple of mine, which is unfortunate." The top six teams in the 14-team field will also earn Olympic berths for their respective countries at the 2022 Beijing Games. A last-chance Olympic qualifier will be held in December. In the other afternoon games, Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni edged American Tabitha Peterson 6-5 and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg beat Germany 6-1. Switzerland (10-1), Russia's Alina Kovaleva (9-2) and Sweden (8-2) have secured playoff spots. The United States was in fourth place at 7-5 and Scotland's Eve Muirhead (6-4) was in fifth. In the morning game, Dupont opened with a three-point first end after Einarson was wide with a runback. Canada answered with a five-point end before Denmark reclaimed the lead with another three-ender in the third. "The opposition is making great shots in front of us and making us make big ones," said Canada coach Heather Nedohin. Einarson's highlight-reel angle-raise for a pair in the eighth end gave Canada a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Canada then stole a single and played a strong 10th end to force Dupont to concede before throwing her final stone. The World Curling Federation announced that broadcast coverage will resume Friday. It was stopped last weekend after seven members of the event's broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. The broadcast crew is staying at a different hotel than the teams. After other staffers provided another round of negative COVID-19 PCR test results Thursday, a proposal for a modified broadcast production plan was approved by Alberta Health, the WCF said. Domestic rights-holder TSN will resume its coverage Friday morning with the Canada-China game. World Curling TV, which broadcasts the international feeds, will handle game production, the WCF said. Medal games are set for Sunday. Canada is looking to return to the podium for the first time since Jennifer Jones won gold at the 2018 playdowns in North Bay, Ont. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press
MIAMI — Pablo López came through with a strikeout when he needed it most, and the Miami Marlins won a close game for a change to complete their first sweep of the season. López fanned Carson Kelly with two on to end the fifth inning, and four relievers completed a five-hitter to help beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Thursday night. The score was 1-all when a double and an error brought Kelly to the plate. “The biggest at-bat of the night,” López said. “My pitch count was high. You just want to go at the guy with everything you've got and empty the tank there.” Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh, and the Marlins (14-16) improved to 4-11 in games decided by less than three runs. “If we continue doing things the right way, the results are going to show,” López said. “We’re in these games, and we have a team full of guys who can make something happen really quick. Things are going to start snowballing.” The Diamondbacks came into the series second in the majors in runs but were outscored 20-4 in the three games. “We were playing very good baseball, and we got beat," manager Torey Lovullo said. “The pitching shut us down. For three days we didn’t play our brand of baseball. We know that, and it’s up to us to get the worm turned.” Miguel Rojas led off the first inning with his first home run for the Marlins, but Madison Bumgarner retired the next 17 batters. Bumgarner was hit on the right wrist by a 92 mph pitch in the second inning but was unfazed. Instead, the left-hander struck out the next five batters he faced. X-rays after the game were negative. “It’s a little swollen,” Bumgarner said. “There’s no great amount of pain.” “There was a little bit of a scare there," Lovullo said. Duvall greeted J.B. Bukauskas (1-1) with his sixth homer for a 2-1 lead, raising his batting average to .200. Miami added another run on two singles and Chad Wallach's sacrifice fly. "J.B. made some mistakes over the plate, and that was the difference in the game,” Lovullo said. The Marlins won with five hits. López allowed only an unearned run in five innings. He remained winless this season despite an ERA of 2.04 in seven starts. Dylan Floro (2-1) pitched a perfect seventh, and Yimi García worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances. Miami came into the game fifth in the majors in ERA. “Our pitching has been really good all year long,” manager Don Mattingly said. “And the bullpen in the last 10 days has come together where everybody is throwing good.” Bumgarner allowed one run in six innings. He has an ERA of 1.17 in his past four starts, including a seven-inning complete game when he held the Atlanta Braves hitless, and his season ERA is now 4.91. Rojas' error at shortstop in the second led to an unearned run, which scored on Pavin Smith's two-out double. WEB GEM Magneuris Sierra came off the Miami bench and made a leaping catch at the 387-foot sign in centre field to rob Asdrúbal Cabrera of extra bases in the seventh. “I thought the ball was out of the ballpark when it was hit,” Mattingly said. UP NEXT Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.48 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday to begin a three-game series at the New York Mets. Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (3-2, 1.91), the NL rookie of the month for April, pitches Friday to begin a three-game series against Milwaukee. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine Steven Wine, The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday: ___ NOT DONE YET Albert Pujols wants to hook on with a new team and keep playing. The 41-year-old superstar was cut Thursday by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending a decade-long stint with his second major league club. He was designated for assignment one day after Pujols, dissatisfied with irregular playing time, had a late-night meeting with general manager Perry Minasian and team president John Carpino. Pujols, batting .198 this season, is determined to play first base regularly for another team after he clears waivers, Angels manager Joe Maddon said. Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers and 13th with 3,253 hits. “He wants to play, and he wants to be in the field,” Maddon said. “Hopefully he’s going to get that opportunity somewhere else, and believe me, we’re all going to be rooting for him.” The three-time NL MVP for St. Louis was in the final season of a $240 million, 10-year contract with Los Angeles. If another team picks up Pujols after he clears waivers, the Angels still would owe him the rest of his $30 million, minus a prorated portion of likely the major league minimum salary. “Albert is not a bench player,” said Minasian, the Angels’ first-year GM. “Him being on the bench would not do him any good, and would not do the team any good. He’s as motivated as he’s ever been. If the situation was different and there were at-bats for him to play here, it would be different.” REMEMBER ME? This seems almost poetic: St. Louis slugger Nolan Arenado will face his former team for the first time and go against the pitcher who was involved in the trade for him. Arenado has a hit in three at-bats against lefty Austin Gomber, who along with four minor leaguers was dealt to the Colorado Rockies for the eight-time Gold Glove winner on Feb. 1. The Rockies also agreed to pay St. Louis roughly $51 million of the $199 million remaining on Arenado’s contract at the time. It’s a deal that has many Rockies fans still seeing red heading into the three-game series in St. Louis. Gone is Jeff Bridich, the general manager with whom Arenado had a falling out over the team’s direction. Bridich stepped away last month from a squad that’s currently last in the NL standings. Arenado was a second-round pick by the Rockies in the 2009 amateur draft. He’s developed into a five-time All-Star third baseman and one of the slickest fielders in the game. Arenado is hitting .276 with five home runs and 22 RBIs this season. CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’ A couple of intriguing matchups out West get started when Mookie Betts and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers visit Mike Trout and the Angels in the Freeway Series, while the San Francisco Giants host San Diego with first place on the line in the NL West. Julio Urías (4-0, 2.87 ERA) pitches for the struggling Dodgers, who have lost three straight and eight of 10, against Griffin Canning (2-2, 6.20). Blake Snell (1-0, 3.51) is on the mound for the Padres against Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.00). BANGED-UP BLUE JAYS Toronto outfielder George Springer isn’t expected to be ready to rejoin the lineup when his latest stint on the 10-day injured list ends May 13. Signed to a team-record $150 million, six-year deal in the off-season, the 2017 World Series MVP with Houston didn’t make his Toronto debut until April 28 because of two separate injuries, first a strained oblique muscle and later a quadriceps issue. Springer again landed on the injured list after aggravating his strained right quad. “I would expect it would take more than just the IL stint,” general manager Ross Atkins said. Blue Jays reliever David Phelps was put on the IL because of a right lat strain. Infielder Joe Panik had an MRI after feeling calf pain and catcher Alejandro Kirk is expected to miss at least four weeks because of a left flexor strain. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Luka Doncic scored 24 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-109 on Thursday night to finish a season sweep. Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 45 points for the Nets. They lost a season-high fourth straight game and dropped two games behind Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 17 points as the Mavericks reached 10 games over .500 for the first time this season and moved a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the fifth seed in the West. Dallas holds the tiebreaker on the defending NBA champs. Kevin Durant had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Nets with each team missing an injured star: James Harden for Brooklyn and Kristaps Porzingis for Dallas. In the Mavericks’ 115-98 win at Brooklyn in February, Harden played while Durant and Irving were out. Doncic also had 10 rebounds and eight assists. BULLS 120, HORNETS 99 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Chicago breezed past Charlotte with Zach LaVine back on the floor for the Bulls. LaVine returned from an 11-game absence due to the league’s health and safety protocols and scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. P.J. Washington, who missed Charlotte’s last game for the birth of his child, led the Hornets with 24 points on six 3-pointers. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press