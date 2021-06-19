Trae Young with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 06/18/2021
Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 06/18/2021
The Montreal Canadiens already had a tough task ahead of them against the Vegas Golden Knights, and now they'll be without their head coach.
Kemba Walker's time with the Celtics is over.
Organizers are expected to make a final decision on local fans as soon as Monday.
Fifty-one seasons. Zero conference finals appearances. That could all change for the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Shohei Ohtani is going to mash some taters at Coors Field.
Kyrie Irving left Game 4 of the series early after tweaking his ankle, and hasn't played since.
The Toronto Blue Jays made history on Thursday, but not the good kind.
Edmonton Elks wide receiver Shai Ross just dunked an Oreo like you've never seen before.
A former Blackhawks video coach who allegedly sexually assaulted two players during the 2010 playoffs was reportedly shielded from police by the team.
While Toronto fans have been forced to take a back seat during this year's NBA playoffs, there's still a lot of Raptors news to digest and dissect during the offseason.
Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.
Alex Harvill was attempting a 351-foot jump.
Bill Belichick said he would keep his private conversations private.
The Clippers won't have Kawhi Leonard in Game 6 against the Jazz.
Kevin Durant produced a playoff performance for the history books against the Bucks in Game 5 while Chris Paul's terrible run of luck in the playoffs continued as he entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.
That's one way for the U.S. Open to torment a golfer.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates nearly squandered a 10-run lead in the late innings before hanging on to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-10, snapping a 10-game losing streak. Ke’Bryan Hayes had a three-run double that highlighted a five-run outburst in the sixth inning, staking the Pirates to an 11-1 lead. The Indians rallied by scoring six runs in the seventh inning and three runs in the eighth, cutting the deficit to a r
ATLANTA — Seth Curry hit six 3-pointes and scored 24 points and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series by beating the Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 on Friday night. The 76ers overcame Trae Young's 34-point effort to force Game 7 on Sunday night in Philadelphia. Tobias Harris also had 24 points, making four free throws in the final 13 seconds to protect the lead. Joel Embiid added 22 points and 13 rebounds. Young's long 3, just before the
NEW YORK (AP) — James Kaprielian finally made it to the Bronx, six years after New York took him in the first round of the amateur draft, and beat the Yankees by pitching three-hit ball over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-3 victory Friday night that extended the Oakland Athletics’ winning streak to seven. Tony Kemp hit a three-run homer in the sixth on a hanging slider from Wandy Peralta (1-1), overcoming a 3-2 deficit with the first home run by a left-handed hitter this year off the southpaw reliever. Ka
Jon Rahm remains the betting favorite after Round 2 of the U.S. Open, but there was plenty of movement behind him.