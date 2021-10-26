Trae Young

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Hwang Dong-hyuk defended the ending to "Squid Game" while responding to LeBron James.
Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac are out after findings revealed that they both knew of the incident involving former video coach Bradley Aldrich.
"Evidently it was pretty tough for him to get dressed, $10-million and he can't get dressed?"
There's a difference between playing goaltender for the Hurricanes and the Leafs, and Andersen could prove how drastic that is this season.
McNair reportedly made the comment while addressing participants at charity golf event.
Stop if this sounds familiar. The World Series is here, and so, unfortunately, are the Houston Astros. For the third time in just five years, if you’re keeping score at home.
Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins says that a Dallas Stars fan heckled him over the July 4 death of his teammate and good friend Matiss Kivlenieks.
The 49ers are sliding, and their coach is under pressure to turn it around.
We're only seven games into the NHL season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are already falling apart. On this episode of In the Mentions, Omar asks why the team looks broken, and what's up with Mitch Marner. He breaks down the Leafs' power-play struggles, the team's never-ending goaltending issues, and has a message for fans warring on Twitter.
The Snitker family will be divided this World Series, as father and son are in opposing dugouts.
A Thursday night showdown between two NFC heavyweights kicks off an intrigue-filled Week 8 NFL schedule.
Formula 1 has cut NASCAR's head-to-head viewer advantage in half in four seasons.
Edward Rogers also reportedly contacted the NBA’s front office along with commissioner Adam Silver, upset that his demands to MLSE were being ignored.
Five Blue Jays hitters are up for the 2021 American League Silver Slugger Awards.
Tottenham are looking to bounce back from 1-0 loss to West Ham while Manchester United must recover from the 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool. Harry Kane is finally off the Premier League mark, Bruno Fernandes is fit again, while Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to add the 12 goals he's scored in 18 appearances against Spurs.
After a humiliating loss to Liverpool, Man United gets set for a difficult stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against Spurs this weekend.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 1 of the World Series (all times local): 4:35 p.m. Right-hander José Urquidy will start Game 2 for the Astros against Braves left-hander Max Fried. It will be the sixth career postseason start, and second this year, for Urquidy. He allowed six runs (five earned) in only 1 2/3 innings against Boston in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. “It means a lot for me for sure. It’s going to be a big game for me for the team. I know that I have to win,” Urquidy said th
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggles to explain the team’s uncanny level of success in games Davante Adams has missed. Adams has sat out six games since 2019 because of injury. The Packers have won them all. They’ll likely have to play without Adams again Thursday at Arizona (7-0) now that the 2020 All-Pro receiver has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. “We’re not a better team without him, that’s for sure,” Rodgers said. “I’d have to look at each o
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010, according to an investigation commissioned by the franchise that cast a shadow over the NHL on Tuesday. Stan Bowman, the general manager and president of hockey operations, resigned in the wake of the findings by an outside law firm, and the NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and u
Green Bay may be heading into Thursday's critical NFC matchup shorthanded.