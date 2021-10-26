Trae Young

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 1 of the World Series (all times local): 4:35 p.m. Right-hander José Urquidy will start Game 2 for the Astros against Braves left-hander Max Fried. It will be the sixth career postseason start, and second this year, for Urquidy. He allowed six runs (five earned) in only 1 2/3 innings against Boston in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. “It means a lot for me for sure. It’s going to be a big game for me for the team. I know that I have to win,” Urquidy said th