Tracking a Wednesday Winter storm

Sky News

Electricity companies are hoping to have reconnected every home that lost power during Storm Otto on Friday by the end of the day., with about 2,000 in Aberdeenshire still without power. Meanwhile, the Met Office said the storm has "well and truly cleared" and that Otto, which left more than 60,000 homes without power, has moved on to the continent and is now affecting Scandinavia. Gusts of 75mph to 80mph were recorded across parts of northern Scotland on Friday while trains and flights were cancelled and roads were blocked by overturned lorries in northern England.