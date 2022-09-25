Tracking the Tropics | September 25, evening update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers officially began training camp Wednesday, but a lot of the talk in the Alberta capital is already focused on what the team is going to be doing in April. After getting to the Western Conference final this past season, expectations are high for a team that has arguably the best group of top-line forwards in the league, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Oilers have upgraded the netminding position with the
TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B
CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form
PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari
EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov
WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa
With two weeks left in the regular season, the Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League wild-card standings and have a faint chance of catching the New York Yankees in the East Division race. Here's a look at some of the numbers and storylines as the Blue Jays continue their road trip Thursday night with the opener of a big four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. NUMBERS GAME The Blue Jays are a virtual lock to qualify for the playoffs thanks to a strong September that put some distance b
Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.
Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith will not be partnered for the first round of the Presidents Cup. International team captain Trevor Immelman split them up in the first round's draw. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., will partner with South Korea's Sungjae Im against Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the round's second match. Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will team with Chile's Mito Pereira against Tony Finau and Max Homa. The best-on-best tournament sees
In the absence of the injured Atiba Hutchinson, David (Junior) Hoilett will captain Canada against Qatar in an international friendly against Qatar on Friday in Vienna. The 39-year-old Hutchinson, Canada's all-time men's caps leader with 97 senior appearances, has been sidelined by a bone bruise suffered in pre-season with Turkey's Besiktas. The 32-year-old Hoilett takes over the captain's armband in his 48th appearance for Canada. "He'll lead the team out," Herdman said Thursday. "He's in wonde
Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.
FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was
The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.